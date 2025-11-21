Delhi HC Rejects Red Fort Blast Accused's Plea For Lawyer Meeting

Wani, a 28-year-old resident of Qazigund in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested by the NIA on November 17 in Srinagar as an alleged "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi HC Advocates Evolved Approach In Adolescent Love Cases
Delhi High Court | Photo- File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi HC refuses Jasir Bilal Wani's urgent plea for lawyer meeting at NIA HQ during Red Fort blast remand; remands to trial court for Saturday hearing due to lack of formal rejection order

  • Wani, arrested Nov 17 as LeT-linked co-conspirator for drone/rocket aid in Nov 10 blast killing 15; NIA cites deleted phone data with terror training and Masood Azhar speeches

  • Justice Sharma stresses no "exceptional procedure" for oral claims; "cannot alter process for one individual," upholding norms while allowing fresh trial court approach

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by Jasir Bilal Wani, a co-accused in the deadly Red Fort car blast case, seeking permission to meet his lawyer at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters during his custodial remand. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, hearing the urgent petition, emphasized that the court cannot create exceptional procedures without evidence of a formal rejection by the trial court, remanding the matter back for adjudication on Saturday.

Wani, a 28-year-old resident of Qazigund in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested by the NIA on November 17 in Srinagar as an alleged "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi. The November 10, 2025, blast at Delhi's iconic Red Fort involved a car laden with explosives, killing 15 people and injuring dozens in what investigators described as a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-inspired terror plot. NIA alleges Wani provided technical support, including drone modifications and rocket assembly, based on deleted phone data revealing terror training videos and bomb-making instructions linked to LeT chief Masood Azhar.

Wani's counsel, Kaustubh Chaturvedi, argued that a lawyer was denied access at NIA HQ without a court order and that the trial court orally rejected their subsequent application for a "legal mulaqat" (meeting) on November 18, when Wani was remanded to 10 days' NIA custody. The NIA opposed, contending Wani hadn't exhausted all remedies and that oral claims alone couldn't justify bypassing norms.

Related Content
Related Content

"If someone simply says orally that their plea was rejected, everyone will do the same. There is a process we adhere to, and it cannot be altered for one individual," Justice Sharma observed, underscoring that Wani "cannot be treated as a special person." The court granted liberty to approach the Sessions Judge on November 22 for a reasoned decision, balancing the accused's rights with investigative integrity amid heightened security in the high-profile case

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?