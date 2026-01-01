Thane Civic Polls Row: Opposition Alleges Bias As Dozens Of Nomination Papers Rejected

As many as 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, are scheduled to go to the polls on January 15, 2026. Under the seat-sharing formula, the VBA will contest 62 of the 227 BMC seats, while the Congress will field candidates in the remaining wards. Photo: My BMC Facebook page

