Lokpal Scraps Luxury BMW Tender Amid Accusations Of Wasteful Spending

Public Outcry Forces U-Turn – Lokpal Scraps Luxury BMW Tender Amid Accusations of Wasteful Spending

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Lokpal Scraps Luxury BMW Tender
Summary
  • Lokpal scraps ₹3.5+ crore tender for seven BMW 530Li luxury sedans following widespread criticism over extravagance.

  • Strong opposition and social media outrage highlighted the mismatch between the anti-corruption body's mandate and proposed high-end purchases.

  • Institution to pursue cost-effective alternatives like government pool vehicles or leasing, aiming to maintain security without perceived luxury.

In a swift reversal amid mounting public criticism, India's anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal has scrapped a controversial tender worth over ₹3.5 crore for the purchase of seven luxury BMW 530Li sedans, officials confirmed today.

The decision came hours after the tender, floated in late December 2025 for “high-security official vehicles” , drew sharp backlash from opposition leaders, civil society groups and social media users who questioned the need for such high-end cars when the Lokpal's mandate is to fight corruption and promote austerity in public institutions.

The original tender, issued through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), specified BMW 530Li models (or equivalent) with features including bullet-proofing, advanced communication systems and premium interiors, at an estimated cost of ₹50–55 lakh per vehicle (excluding taxes). Critics pointed out that even the Prime Minister and senior ministers use vehicles from the Tata-manufactured VVIP fleet or Mahindra-made Scorpio-based escorts, and argued that the expenditure was “wasteful and tone-deaf” at a time when the government emphasises fiscal prudence and digital governance.

Lokpal sources said the tender was withdrawn after an internal review and following directives from the Chairperson and Members, who held an emergency meeting late on December 31. “The procurement was intended to meet genuine security and operational requirements of the institution, but in light of public sentiment and the need to uphold the highest standards of propriety, the decision has been taken to cancel the tender,” a Lokpal spokesperson stated.

The body has now decided to explore alternatives, including procuring vehicles from the existing Central Government pool, leasing arrangements or opting for mid-range secure sedans that meet security norms at significantly lower cost.

Opposition leaders welcomed the rollback but demanded a full explanation. Congress MP Manish Tewari called it “a small but welcome victory of public pressure over institutional arrogance”, while AAP leader Raghav Chadha tweeted: “When even the Lokpal thinks twice about luxury cars, it shows how strongly people feel about misuse of public money.”

The episode has reignited debate over vehicle procurement norms in constitutional and statutory bodies, with calls for stricter guidelines to prevent such controversies in future

Published At:
