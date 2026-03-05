Sonu Sood Offers Free Stay To Travellers Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict: 'No Nationality, Just Humanity'

Summary of this article
Sonu Sood has again come forward for a humanitarian cause.
He has offered help to people stuck in Dubai amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
The actor has asked to DM him on Instagram.
Actor Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian work, has come forward to offer free stay to travellers stranded in Dubai amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Sood shared a video on Thursday morning, offering shelter free of cost to those stuck in Dubai.
Sonu Sood helps stranded travellers in Dubai
Sharing a video message, Sonu Sood wrote, "War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help (sic)."
In the video, the actor said, "Anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get free-of-cost accommodation."
"Jo log bhi hamare Hindustani hain, ya kisi bhi nationality ke log Dubai mein phas gaye hain, please mujhe Instagram par DM kijiye, he added, ensuring a free stay until they can return to their country.
Netizens react to Sonu Sood's humanitarian gesture
Like always, this time also Sonu has won netizens' hearts with his gesture for the public. One user wrote, "No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. Thank you, Sonu, for showing the world what compassion looks like in action (sic)." Another user who claimed to be from Pakistan wrote, "Sonu bhai, you are truly loved. First you helped get our “Chota Don” released, and now this new initiative of yours has won even more hearts. Acts like these reflect your kindness and humanity. Much love and respect for you from Pakistan (sic)."
"Good to Go Saahab…..you are the whole Government which exist inside you. And, tirelessly working continuously and efficiently for the humanity without looking religion, caste and class. Salute to real hero (sic)," wrote one X user, praising Sonu Sood's effort.
Several Indian celebs, including Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, and Ajith Kumar, are stranded in the Gulf after flight suspensions caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East.
However, the United Arab Emirates has resumed a limited number of flights.