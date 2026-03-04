Engines Of Memory: How Vintage Cars Became Bombay Cinema's Silent Stars

Bhote is widely regarded as one of India's foremost automotive historians. For decades, he has documented the evolution of cars in the country, tracing ownership records, restoration histories, and the quiet disappearance of models that once filled Indian roads. Alongside acclaimed restorer Kaizad Engineer, who has restored more than 100 cars, he co-founded Studio Joyride, a platform dedicated to documenting India's vintage and classic car culture. Between them, they have access to a network of over 500 Vintage and Classic Car owners across the country.