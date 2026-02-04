India's Vanishing Picture Palaces: An Artist's Ode To Single-Screen Theatres

“For the first several centuries of entertainment, the entertainment controlled you but now you control it.” Earlier you dressed up and physically travelled to the theatre, whether to watch a play or a movie. Now, if you get bored ten minutes into the film, you hit the pause button and switch to another streaming platform. Going to the cinema used to be a collective experience - in the larger theatres the acoustics in the auditorium were different. With tiered seating holding over a thousand people, the cinema was bigger than the individual, and not the other way around. Earlier, you could have a warm bucket of popcorn between your knees to keep you warm in a cold theatre and it was enough. The stiff wooden seats made sure you didn’t get too comfortable and paid attention to the movie projection. Since the rise of multiplexes and more expensive tickets, an entire social class has been removed from the cinema going collective consciousness.