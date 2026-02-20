Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

Udyawar occasionally yields to convention: artificial beauty standards, a mother whose imagination ends at marriage, a father incapable of concealing disappointment appear as recognisable types. These figures, despite being inhabited by talented actors, feel underexplored. Sachin Jigar’s music feels refreshing and harmonious with the film as well. However, the screenplay loosens its hold at crucial junctures and the film begins to feel overextended. Conflicts surface with promise, yet dissolve with undue ease. At the very moment the narrative appears ready to excavate something messier and more revealing, it chooses caution. The visible censorship cuts disrupt the viewing experience as well. Amid the sincerity of their chemistry, an excess of cliché burdens the plot and weakens its narrative clarity. Overall, Thakur and Chaturvedi’s chemistry unfolds in glances and pauses. The silences gather weight, often carrying more charge than the spoken word. Even when the writing slackens, their performances sustain the viewer’s investment.