Do Deewane Seher Mein Trailer Out: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur’s Magical Chemistry Looks Endearing

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's magical chemistry looks endearing in Do Deewane Seher Mein trailer.
Unlike typical love stories, it is about genuine romance with emotional depth.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the romantic drama will hit the screens on February 20, 2026.
The highly anticipated trailer for Do Deewane Seher Mein is finally out. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's magical chemistry feels real. It promises to be a modern love story with emotional truth. The film marks Chaturvedi and Thakur's first film together, and audiences are already in awe of their fresh pairing and on-screen chemistry. It will arrive in cinemas during Valentine's week.
Do Deewane Seher Mein trailer
Do Deewane Seher Mein explores love as an experience which is layered, confusing, tender, and transformative. Set against a city, the trailer introduces two individuals (played by Mrunal and Siddhant) who form a bond not to complete each other, but to understand one another. Their relationship takes a sweet turn through unspoken words and glances. Both eventually develop an emotional connection.
They are not without flaws and not seeking perfection, but they understand each other and learn to accept what they are. We can see honesty and empathy in their relationship, making the film more endearing.
Sharing the trailer on their social media handle, the makers wrote, "Har love story perfect nahi hoti, kuch iss seher jaisi khubsurat bhi hoti hain! It's time to be a part of an isq-bhari kahani!"
Do Deewane Seher Mein is presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions and directed by Ravi Udyawar. Kaushal Shah has written the script. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. It is slated to hit the screens during Valentine's week on February 20, 2026.
Apart from Mrunal and Siddhant, Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Viraj Gehlani, and Sandeepa Dhar round out the cast.