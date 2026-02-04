Do Deewane Seher Mein Trailer Out: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur’s Magical Chemistry Looks Endearing

The highly anticipated trailer for Do Deewane Seher Mein is finally out. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's magical chemistry feels real. It promises to be a modern love story with emotional truth. The film marks Chaturvedi and Thakur's first film together, and audiences are already in awe of their fresh pairing and on-screen chemistry. It will arrive in cinemas during Valentine's week.