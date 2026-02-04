The Drama Trailer Out: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's Wedding Plans Collapse Before The Big Day

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson play a couple in The Drama.
The trailer shows their wedding turning into chaos due to a dark secret revealed before the big day.
Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, it will arrive in theatres on April 3.
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson have come together for A24's new film The Drama. Directed and written by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, the film also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, Hailey Gates and Zoë Winters.
A24 on Tuesday released the trailer for The Drama, which will hit the screens on April 3, 2026.
The Drama trailer
Zendaya and Pattinson play a couple whose wedding plans collapse after a dark secret comes to light, which Zendaya’s character has been hiding for years.
According to Variety, the film follows Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), whose relationship takes a major turn just before their wedding. Emma from Louisiana holds an English degree. She is a bookstore employee who works at Mission Books. Charlie works as a museum director who received his doctorate in art history from Tufts University. He looks after the Cambridge Art Museum.
At the beginning of the clip, Emma tells Charlie is both her first love and crush. To which Haim’s character asks, “At 30?”
Both, head over heels in love, start preparing for their wedding, take dance lessons, prepare speeches, and the twist comes when their friends (Haim and Athie) ask them to say the worst thing they’ve ever done before they get married. Emma's big revelation brings chaos and tensions before the big day.
The video shows a car crashing into a tree, followed by an argument on the wedding day, Charlie throwing a chair and Emma with a knife, pointing at Charlie.
Apart from The Drama, Zendaya has Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, with Matt Damon and Tom Holland. The epic drama will arrive in cinemas on July 17. She also has Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three on December 18, 2026.
She will also be seen in HBO’s Euphoria Season 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be out on July 31.
Pattinson's last outing was in Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love opposite Jennifer Lawrence.