Oscars 2026: Sentimental Value Wins Best International Feature, Joachim Trier Quotes James Baldwin

Summary of this article
Sentimental Value wins Best International Feature at Oscars 2026.
Joachim Trier quotes James Baldwin during acceptance speech.
Film becomes first Norwegian Oscar winner in the category.
The Norwegian drama Sentimental Value secured the Best International Feature Film award at the Oscars 2026, marking a historic moment for Norway. Directed by Joachim Trier, the film became the first Norwegian production to win the category, after seven earlier nominations from the country in previous years.
Sentimental Value wins best international feature
During his acceptance speech, Trier spoke about the responsibility felt by filmmakers in addressing global issues. A paraphrase of a famous line by American writer James Baldwin was shared by the director while addressing the audience.
“I want to end by paraphrasing the wonderful American writer James Baldwin, who makes us remember that all adults are responsible for all children,” it was stated during the speech. A message about political accountability was also delivered, with it being added that people should not vote for politicians who fail to take that responsibility seriously.
The speech was delivered shortly after actor Javier Bardem presented the award on stage. Bardem had earlier drawn attention by calling out “No to war” and “Free Palestine” while appearing as presenter at the ceremony.
A story about family and estrangement
Directed by Joachim Trier and co-written with Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value follows the story of a film director estranged from his adult daughters. The lead role is played by Stellan Skarsgård, with Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas portraying the daughters.
The film explores themes of parental abandonment, childhood trauma and complicated family relationships. Additional performances are delivered by Elle Fanning and Anders Danielsen Lie.
While accepting the award, appreciation for the cast and crew was expressed by Trier. The project was described as a deeply collaborative effort involving more than a thousand contributors across the production.
“The film is about a very dysfunctional family, and it’s the opposite of what I felt with this beautiful group behind me,” it was said by the director while thanking his team.
Festival success before oscars triumph
The film had already gained significant recognition before its Oscar victory. Sentimental Value premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where the Grand Prix was awarded to the project. It later secured the BAFTA award for Best Film Not in the English Language and multiple honours at the European Film Awards.
At the 98th Academy Awards, the film ultimately emerged as the winner in a category that included The Secret Agent, The Voice of Hind Rajab, Sirāt and It Was Just an Accident.
The Academy Awards ceremony was held on March 15.