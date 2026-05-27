SRH Vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Playoff Match At Mullanpur's Cricket Stadium

In a battle of top-order batting, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal's duo will start the fireworks as SRH invite them to bat first in a high-stakes knockout match. At the opposing end will be Hyderabad's explosiveness in the form of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abhishek Sharma. The winner of the match will face GT in Qualifier 2, and the loser will be knocked out.

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Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, right, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins during the toss before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 Eliminator cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in New Chandigarh. SRH chose to field. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag standing next to the winners' trophy pose for the photograph before the coin toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals'' Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Yashasvi Jaiswal Indian Premier League 2026
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Indian Premier League 2026
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo; AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Praful Hinge Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets an applause from the dug out as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: SRH vs RR
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shivang Kumar celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Dhruv Jurel Indian Premier League 2026
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 Eliminator cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Rajasthan Royals Dhruv Jurel celebrates his fifty runs
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel celebrates his fifty runs as captain Riyan Parag, right, looks on during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Sunrisers Hyderabads Nitish Kumar Reddy Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy takes the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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