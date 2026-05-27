SRH Vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Playoff Match At Mullanpur's Cricket Stadium
In a battle of top-order batting, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal's duo will start the fireworks as SRH invite them to bat first in a high-stakes knockout match. At the opposing end will be Hyderabad's explosiveness in the form of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abhishek Sharma. The winner of the match will face GT in Qualifier 2, and the loser will be knocked out.
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