Mumbai Schools Closed and Transit Disrupted Amid IMD Orange Alert for Heavy Rain

All government, private, and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai are closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.
The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for July 7, 2026, warning of heavy rain and gusty winds.
Suburban local trains on the Central and Western lines are running with delays of 15 to 20 minutes.
All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, PTI reported. The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange' alert for July 7, 2026, warning of heavy rain and gusty winds.
Relentless rain on Monday brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill. The metropolis witnessed submerged roads, uprooted trees and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses. The orange alert, which is at the third level in a four-stage colour system placed above yellow and below red, indicates residents should prepare for extremely bad weather that can cause significant disruptions, transport delays and power outages.
Transit Systems Face Delays
Suburban local trains are operational as of July 7 but running with delays of 15 to 20 minutes on the Central and Western lines. Services on the Karjat–Khopoli route remain suspended due to severe track damage and ballast washouts, as per news reports.
BEST bus services are operating with residual delays and slow-moving traffic. Commuters face active route diversions to avoid waterlogged low-lying underpasses and fallen trees.
Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' bypass resumed at 10:10 pm on Monday after safety inspections were completed, a senior official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) told PTI. Authorities reopened the route after an 18-hour closure caused by a landslide at around 4 am on Monday near Tunnel 2, the longest tunnel on the Missing Link that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains.
Fatalities in Pune District
Heavy showers battered Pune district on Monday. Four people died in a landslide and wall collapse, PTI reported.
A severe landslide in Patan village in Maval tehsil killed three members of a family. Two other individuals were swept away in separate rain-related incidents.
The extreme weather and multiple landslides prompted authorities to rescue or shift more than 500 people to safer places across the district. As of the morning of July 7, no further casualties or new major landslide incidents have been reported in Pune district or the wider Western Ghats region.
The search and rescue operations in Patan village concluded on July 6.However, authorities have issued landslide warnings for the Western Ghats through July 11 due to continued heavy rains.