Light Showers Bring Respite From Heat To Delhi, National Capital Region

Bringing temporary relief from the humid weather, light rain showers lashed several parts of Delhi on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in the early hours followed by a red alert just an hour later. The red alert, which is the highest level of weather warning, issued for most of Delhi implies severely disruptive weather as parts of the city are expected to see very light to light rainfall during the day, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 kmph, with gusts up to 80 kmph, in the afternoon and evening.