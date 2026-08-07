IMD Issues Red Alert As Heavy Rain Causes Traffic Snarls, Waterlogging In Delhi

As heavy rain lashed the national capital on Friday, causing massive traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert.
The IMD issued a red alert for Delhi, forecasting moderate rain at many places and heavy rain at isolated places accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning over the next few hours.
Heavy traffic was reported on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, ITO, Wazirabad Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road, Shankar Road, the Kirti Nagar stretch, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Peeragarhi and Shaheen Bagh.
Traffic congestion was also reported in parts of East Delhi, including GT Road, GTB Enclave and Dilshad Garden. Social media users reported waterlogging in several areas, including Dakshinpuri, Okhla, Sangam Vihar, Sainik Farms and stretches of Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.
According to the IMD, Safdarjung recorded 59.2 mm of rainfall until 8:30 am on Friday, while Lodhi Road received 60.4 mm, Ridge 57 mm, Ayanagar 26.2 mm and Palam 16.9 mm.
The weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall over Delhi until August 10.