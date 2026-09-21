Asian Games 2026: Japan Fight Back To Defeat India In Sepaktakraw After Nearly Three Hours

P
PTI
Published at:

In that match that lasted for nearly three hours at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Gymnasium, Team India lost to a spirited Japanese team 1-2 in Men's Team Regu competition

image Prefer on Google
Asian Games 2026: Japan Fight Back To Defeat India In Sepaktakraw After Nearly Three Hours
Asian Games 2026: Japan Fight Back To Defeat India In Sepaktakraw After Nearly Three Hours Photo: SAI
Summary of this article

  • Japan came from behind to beat India 2-1 at Sepak takraw Men's Regu competition

  • India lead the home team but surrendered the lead

  • Sepaktakraw is a sport that involves a ball and it is very popular among South-East Asian countries

The Indian men's sepaktakraw team squandered a one-match lead to lose 1-2 to hosts Japan in the its opening Group B regu event fixture at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Gymnasium on Monday.

India had started on a bright note, winning the first match 15-13, 15-9 but couldn't keep up as Japan mounted a comeback.

India fought hard but went down 2-1 (12-15, 15-17, 11-15) in the second match before surrendering the third one 2-0 (9-15, 12-15).

Rudrankksh Patil secured team silver and individual bronze in the men's 10m air rifle at the Asian Games 2026. - Media_SAI/X
'It's Not Like We're The God Of This Sport': Rudrankksh Patil Opens Up On Pressure, Perfection After Asian Games Success

By Soubhagya Chatterjee

India will next face Malaysia in its second group-stage match on Tuesday.

At the previous edition in Hangzhou, India won a bronze in the women’s team regu event.

Sepak takraw, which directly translates to kick the ball, has been part of the Games program since 1990. India has participated in it since the 2006 edition and is slowly catching up with South East Asian countries, where the sport has a huge following.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories