Zaheer Khan’s Coaching Journey: How The Former India Star Went From Mumbai Indians To The CSK Hot Seat

And there is plenty of cricketing experience behind the move. Zaheer played 100 IPL matches, taking 102 wickets at an economy rate of around 7.6. For India, he finished with 610 international wickets across 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is. He was also joint-highest wicket-taker at the 2011 ODI World Cup with 21 wickets in nine matches.