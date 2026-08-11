Fleming Out, Thala Dhoni Watches On: What’s Brewing At CSK As Coach Hunt Heats Up

Chennai Super Kings are prioritizing the search for a new head coach to succeed Stephen Fleming
Franchise management is consulting MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad before making any decisions on player trades
CEO Kasi Viswanathan suggests the team is primarily focused on hiring an overseas expert to restore their winning formula
The Chennai Super Kings are entering a new era. After 19 seasons, five IPL titles and years of success under Stephen Fleming, CSK are now searching for a new head coach who can step into the New Zealander’s massive shoes and help the franchise rediscover its winning formula
Fleming’s long association with CSK ends in July 2026, bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful coach-team partnerships in T20 cricket. CSK are now hitting the reset button after three seasons without adding a record sixth IPL title, with the management holding extensive discussions over the franchise’s next move.
Cricbuzz reported that CSK will finalise Fleming’s successor after consulting captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and legendary former skipper MS Dhoni. Dhoni’s presence in Chennai has also added another layer of intrigue, with fans eagerly waiting to see what the franchise does next.
Fleming, who took charge of CSK as head coach in 2009, now moves on to a new challenge with England’s Test team after replacing Brendon McCullum.
There is also speculation around Dhoni taking over the coaching role, particularly after he did not feature in CSK’s playing XI during IPL 2026. However, CEO Kasi Viswanathan pointed towards a different direction, saying the franchise is most likely looking at an overseas expert for the job.
According to Cricbuzz, Viswanathan says CSK have already received calls from several interested candidates and will now sit down to finalise their choice.
“First, we will have a coach. We have got calls from many interested candidates. We will sit and finalise,” Viswanathan told Cricbuzz.
CSK’s immediate priority, therefore, is clear: find Fleming’s replacement before turning their attention to other potential moves.
One such rumour involves Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. Multiple reports link Pandya with a potential IPL trade, with Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring the all-rounder.
But CSK are not giving the speculation much importance at this stage.
“We have not started applying our minds on this. First, we will have a coach,” Viswanathan said.
The message from the CSK management is clear- coach first, player moves later.
With Fleming out, the franchise now faces one of its biggest decisions in years. And with Thala involved in the discussions, every move from the five-time champions is set to attract plenty of attention.
The big question now is: who takes over from Fleming and gets CSK back into the title race?