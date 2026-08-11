Who Are The Defending Champions At Badminton World Championships 2026?

BWF Worlds 2026 will be held in New Delhi from August 17–23, with measures in place to keep monkeys and birds away
Shi Yu Qi and Akane Yamaguchi headline the defending champions as the men’s top seed and women’s second seed, respectively
PV Sindhu begins against Sophia Nobel, with a tough draw awaiting the Indian star
The 2026 BWF World Championships will be held from August 17 to August 23, 2026, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, India, bringing badminton’s biggest individual event back to the country after a gap of 17 years.
The return of the BWF World Championships to India has generated enormous excitement, with the sport’s biggest stars -- including World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi, three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi, Olympic champion An Se Young, India’s Lakshya Sen, and men’s doubles world champions Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae -- set to battle for badminton’s most prestigious individual title outside the Olympic Games.
Organisers have also taken unusual steps to ensure smooth conduct of the tournament. Following concerns about monkeys and birds around the venue, the Badminton Association of India has arranged langur mimicry artists and non-toxic repellent gel as preventive measures.
The preparations underline the scale of the event and the effort being made to provide uninterrupted playing conditions for athletes and spectators alike.
As New Delhi prepares to welcome the global badminton elite, much of the attention will be on the five reigning world champions who arrive in India carrying the challenge of defending their crowns.
Shi Yu Qi Enters As Top Seed And Defending Champion
China’s Shi Yu Qi comes into New Delhi as both the defending men’s singles champion and the top seed for the 2026 BWF World Championships. He finally captured his maiden World Championships title in Paris in 2025, ending years of near misses that included a silver medal in 2018.
Shi’s game is built on precise rally construction, deceptive shot-making, and exceptional tactical intelligence. The reigning World No. 1 and a multiple Super 1000 winner, he has remained one of the most consistent players on the BWF World Tour despite injury setbacks in recent seasons.
The draw has handed him a fascinating opening-round clash against Indian youngster Ayush Shetty. Although Shetty has enjoyed a breakthrough year, including a runner-up finish at the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships, he has never defeated Shi Yu Qi in their previous meetings.
As the first seed, the Chinese star will carry the weight of expectation as he attempts to become the first Chinese men’s singles player since Chen Long to successfully defend the world title.
Akane Yamaguchi Begins As Second Seed
As the second seed, Yamaguchi is placed in the opposite half of the draw from top seed An Se Young, raising the possibility of another blockbuster meeting between the two stars in the latter stages of the tournament.
The Japanese shuttler will be chasing a fourth world crown, a feat that would further strengthen her claim as one of the greatest women’s singles players of her generation.
Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae Lead Korea’s Men’s Doubles Charge
South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae have rapidly established themselves as the benchmark pair in men’s doubles. Their 2025 season was exceptional, featuring victories at the World Championships, the BWF World Tour Finals, the All England Open, and several other elite-level tournaments.
The partnership thrives on the contrast in their strengths. Seo Seung Jae brings elite net play, quick reflexes, and vast experience, while Kim Won Ho provides explosive attacking power and outstanding rear-court coverage. Together, they form one of the most complete combinations in world badminton.
As defending champions, they have received a first-round bye and will begin their campaign in the second round, where they are expected to be among the strongest contenders to retain the men’s doubles crown.
Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning Continue China’s Women’s Doubles Tradition
China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning represent the new generation of Chinese women’s doubles excellence. After winning Olympic silver at Paris 2024, the pair confirmed their arrival among the world’s elite by claiming their first World Championships title in 2025.
Their partnership is built around aggressive attacking play, smooth rotational movement, and remarkable composure under pressure. Despite their young age, they have already established themselves as one of the most consistent pairs on the BWF circuit.
China has a rich history in women’s doubles, and Liu and Tan are now seen as the pair capable of continuing that legacy for years to come. New Delhi will provide another major test of whether they can turn their breakthrough world title into the beginning of a sustained reign at the top.
Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei Carry Malaysia’s Hopes
Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei created history in Paris by becoming Malaysia’s first-ever mixed doubles world champions.
Their triumph was particularly significant because Toh Ee Wei became only the second Malaysian player to win a World Championships gold medal in any discipline.
Their victory in Paris was widely celebrated as a landmark moment for Malaysian badminton, and they arrive in New Delhi determined to prove that their breakthrough success was only the beginning of a longer challenge for major international titles.
PV Sindhu Leads India’s Hopes in the Singles Draw
While the defending champions dominate the pre-tournament conversation, the host nation will also be hoping for a deep run from its biggest singles star, PV Sindhu.
India’s seeded women’s singles star and five-time World Championships medallist Sindhu begins her campaign against Ireland’s Sophia Nobel, currently ranked World No. 141, and enters the tournament with confidence after her Japan Open triumph last month.
Sindhu has avoided several of the leading contenders in the early rounds, but the challenge is expected to become much tougher as the tournament progresses.
Drawn in the same half as World No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea, the former world champion could meet China’s third seed Wang Zhi Yi in the pre-quarterfinals, with a possible quarterfinal clash against Indonesia’s sixth seed Putri Wardani also looming.
With the BWF World Championships returning to India for the first time since 2009, the home crowd will hope Sindhu can once again rise to the occasion and add another memorable chapter to her remarkable World Championships legacy, even as the tournament’s reigning champions attempt to defend their crowns in New Delhi.