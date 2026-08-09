Ashmita Chaliha Completes Stunning Comeback To Beat Han Qian Xi In Korea Masters Final

Ashmita Chaliha beat China’s Han Qian Xi 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 to win the Korea Masters title
The 26-year-old became the first Indian to win the Korea Masters women’s singles crown
Chaliha joined Devika Sihag and Tanvi Sharma as India’s BWF Super 300 winners this year
Ashmita Chaliha became the third Indian women’s singles player to win a BWF World Tour Super 300 title this year as she came back from a game down to beat China’s Han Qian Xi in the Korea Masters final in Asan on Sunday.
The 26-year-old left-hander got the better of Han 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 in 53 minutes to clinch the biggest title of her career and join the exclusive club of Super 300 winners from India.
While former world number one Saina Nehwal and former world champion PV Sindhu have won many titles at this level, Devika Sihag won the Thailand Masters in February and Tanvi Sharma clinched the Chinese Taipei Open crown last week.
Ashmita, who also trains at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati along with Tanvi, joined the list on Sunday.
“I feel really great and unbelievable.But then I am trying to digest it. Now, I am hungry for more,” said Ashmita after becoming the first Indian to win the Korea Masters crown.
The World no. 50, who had packed off top seed Hina Akechi in the quarterfinals, began the final with a flourish and opened up a 9-5 lead before a flurry of errors saw her drop five straight points and conceded the advantage in the opening game.
But the Guwahati-born shuttler made amends in the next two games, showed patience to stay in the rallies and find the winners on crucial junctures to wrap up the final.
Breaking down the final, Ashmita said, “In the first game, it was a little bit tricky because of the drift condition. So I was not able to manage it. But in the second, the other side was more comfortable and there was less drift. So I was able to control it. And in the third, after 11 points, I changed again. So I was on the good side. So I'm glad that I could pull off.”