Who Is Basant Kumar Meghwal? Indian High Jumper Makes History With World U20 Championships Silver

Basant Kumar Meghwal won silver in the men’s high jump at the World Athletics U20 Championships with a 2.21m clearance
His performance made him India’s first men’s high jump medallist at the global U20 championships
Meghwal’s silver added to India’s growing medal tally at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships
Basant Kumar Meghwal has added his name to Indian athletics history with a silver medal in the men’s high jump at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The 19-year-old cleared 2.21m to match his lifetime best and become the first Indian high jumper to win a medal at the global U20 championships.
Who Is Basant Kumar Meghwal?
Meghwal hails from Anupgarh in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district and has emerged as one of India’s promising young high jumpers. His latest performance represents a significant step in his development, particularly because he matched his personal best on one of the biggest stages available to an athlete in the U20 age group.
His path to the podium in Eugene was built through a steady progression during the final. Meghwal cleared 2.06m with his first attempt before needing two attempts to get over 2.12m. He then cleared 2.17m at the first time of asking.
The crucial moment came at 2.21m. After failing with his opening attempt, Meghwal kept his composure and cleared the height on his second try, matching his lifetime best and putting himself firmly into medal contention.
How Did Meghwal Win Silver?
The competition at 2.21m was extremely tight. Algeria’s Younes Ayachi also cleared the height, but he did it on his first attempt. Great Britain’s Otis Poole eventually joined the pair at 2.21m, although he needed three attempts.
With all three athletes finishing at the same height, the medal positions were decided by the countback rule. Ayachi took gold for clearing 2.21m with fewer attempts, while Meghwal’s two attempts earned him silver ahead of Poole.
The result was historic for Indian high jump. Meghwal became the first Indian athlete to win a high jump medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships.
India’s Growing Presence At World U20 Championships
Meghwal’s breakthrough is part of a wider story for Indian athletics at the 2026 World U20 Championships. His silver followed Ashish Yadav’s second-place finish in the men’s javelin throw, giving India another podium finish at the junior global championships. India has also secured a medal in the men’s long jump through Shahnavaz Khan.
India’s history at the World Athletics U20 Championships includes some of the country’s most recognisable athletics names. The Athletics Federation of India lists Seema Antil, Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das among previous Indian medal winners. Chopra famously won men’s javelin gold in 2016 with a championship record of 86.48m, while Das claimed 400m gold in 2018.
The current generation is now beginning to add its own chapters.
What Makes The Silver Significant?
India’s recent success at the Asian U20 Championships had already provided an indication of the depth developing among the country’s young athletes. The Indian contingent won 19 medals, including 10 golds, at the 2026 edition in Hong Kong.
Meghwal’s performance offers another reason for optimism. High jump demands a combination of speed, strength, technique and consistency, and clearing 2.21m at 19 puts him on an encouraging trajectory.
For now, the silver medal is the biggest achievement of his young career. But the more interesting part of Meghwal’s story could be what comes next. A new personal-best-equalling clearance has already delivered a piece of Indian athletics history; the next challenge will be finding another few centimetres and establishing himself beyond the junior ranks.