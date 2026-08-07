How Is Shane Watson Shaping Indian Archer Sahil Jadhav’s Preparation Ahead Of Asian Games 2026?

Sahil Jadhav said Shane Watson’s The Winner’s Mindset has helped him stay focused and handle pressure before the Asian Games 2026
He took up archery at 19, waited seven years for his first national medal, and later won the 2025 World University Games title
Jadhav heads into the Asian Games after winning bronze at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai and believes India can challenge Asia’s best by cutting out small errors
Indian compound archer Sahil Jadhav has found an unusual source of inspiration in the lead-up to the Asian Games 2026, not from the world of archery, but from former Australian cricketer Shane Watson.
The 25-year-old revealed that reading Watson’s book The Winner’s Mindset has helped him develop a stronger mental approach as he prepares for the biggest competition of his career.
“I started reading a book called ‘The Winner’s Mindset’ by Shane Watson around a month ago. My initial intent was to reduce the time I spent scrolling my phone. However, I have received valuable knowledge on how to deal with pressure and keep myself focussed during competitions,” Jadhav said during an interaction with SAI Media.
For Jadhav, the lessons from the book resonate deeply with his own journey, one defined by persistence, patience and repeated setbacks.
Unlike many elite archers who begin training in their early teens, Jadhav took up the sport at 19. His path to the national team was far from straightforward, as he spent seven years narrowly missing out on medals before finally breaking through.
“I took up archery quite late, at the age of 19. But my family was extremely supportive. In fact, my family have sacrificed more than me. They stood by me during those difficult years and supported me in every way possible. I took seven years to win my first medal at the national level. It was a test of patience and grit as every year I used to miss out by extremely small margins,” he recalled.
The breakthrough finally arrived in 2024 when he captured gold at the Senior National Championships. That success opened the door to the international stage, where he enjoyed an impressive 2025 season by winning the individual title at the World University Games and helping India secure a silver medal in the team event.
Jadhav has carried that momentum into 2026. Earlier this year, he achieved the biggest result of his career by winning bronze in the men’s individual compound event at Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai.
“As I stood on the podium, I thought about my parents, their sacrifices and all the struggle I had to undergo over these last few years,” he said.
With the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya just weeks away, Jadhav believes the Indian team has the talent to challenge the strongest nations in Asia. However, he feels that handling pressure in crucial moments remains an area that requires improvement.
“The selection trial for the Indian squad is the toughest in the world. If we have managed to earn our spots in the Indian team, it means we have the potential to beat the best in the world. However, sometimes our archers choke under pressure, make minor errors or slip up by one or two points. We lost bronze medals at three World Cups in this manner,” he said.“We need to address this issue. If we give our 100 percent, there should be no problem.”
Currently training at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, Jadhav is fully focused on preparing for his Asian Games debut. While he acknowledged the support system available to the athletes, his emphasis remains firmly on making the most of the opportunity and delivering on the international stage.
For an archer who waited seven years for his first national medal, the upcoming Asian Games represent not just another tournament, but the next major step in a journey built on resilience, sacrifice and unwavering belief.