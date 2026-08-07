How Is Shane Watson Shaping Indian Archer Sahil Jadhav’s Preparation Ahead Of Asian Games 2026?

“The selection trial for the Indian squad is the toughest in the world. If we have managed to earn our spots in the Indian team, it means we have the potential to beat the best in the world. However, sometimes our archers choke under pressure, make minor errors or slip up by one or two points. We lost bronze medals at three World Cups in this manner,” he said.“We need to address this issue. If we give our 100 percent, there should be no problem.”