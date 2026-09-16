Asian Games 2026: When And Where To Watch, Schedule, Live Streaming

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India’s 501 athletes and 265 officials will stay in container-style rooms, a docked cruise ship and hotels during the Asian Games. Here’s the Asian Games 2026 schedule in IST

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Asian Games 2026: When And Where To Watch, Schedule, Live Streaming
India’s Manu Bhaker in action during the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X/Manu Bhaker
Summary of this article

  • India’s contingent comprises 501 athletes and 265 officials

  • The contingent will stay in container-style rooms, a docked cruise ship and hotels

  • The Asian Games begin on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya

The wait for the 20th Asian Games is almost over, with Aichi-Nagoya preparing to welcome athletes from across Asia for two weeks of competition. The Games officially open on September 19 and will run until October 4, but some sporting events will get underway before the opening ceremony.

Japan are hosting the continental multi-sport event for the third time, having previously staged the Asian Games in Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 will feature 43 sports, 71 disciplines and 469 medal events, with several disciplines also offering pathways linked to Olympic qualification.

India’s contingent of 501 athletes and 265 officials will be accommodated in container-style rooms, a docked cruise ship and hotels for the Games, which begin on September 19.

Although the opening ceremony is scheduled for September 19, sporting action will begin earlier. Teqball gets underway on September 17, followed by soft tennis and women’s cricket on September 18.

Asian Games 2026 Tentative Schedule In Indian Standard Time

DateSportTime (IST)Events
September 10-18Basketball06:30 onwardsPreliminary rounds
September 14-October 3Football10:30 onwardsGroup stage, QF, SF, finals
September 16-20Modern Pentathlon06:30 onwardsCompetition
September 17-20Teqball05:30 onwardsCompetition
September 17-October 3Cricket05:30 / 10:30Group stage, QF, SF, final
September 18-October 3Hockey05:30 onwardsGroup stage, SF, finals
September 19Opening Ceremony14:30Opening Ceremony
September 20-23Cycling05:30 onwardsRoad events
September 20-23Rugby Sevens10:30 onwardsGroup stage, QF, SF, finals
September 20-24Artistic Gymnastics07:30 onwardsQualification, finals
September 20-24Karate05:30 onwardsPrelims, SF, finals
September 20-24Rowing05:30Heats, SF, finals
September 20-24Wushu05:30 onwardsCompetition, finals
September 20-25Swimming06:30 / 13:30Heats, finals
September 20-29Badminton06:00 onwardsGroup stage to finals
September 20-30MMA06:00 onwardsCompetition, finals
September 20-30Fencing05:30 onwardsPrelims to finals
September 20-30Volleyball06:30 onwardsGroup stage to finals
September 20-October 1Shooting05:30 onwardsQualification, finals
September 20-October 3Water Polo11:00 onwardsCompetition
September 20-October 3Sepaktakraw05:30 onwardsGroup stage to finals
September 20-October 3Beach Volleyball05:30 onwardsGroup stage to finals
September 21-253x3 Basketball08:30 onwardsGroup stage, knockouts, finals
September 21-26Kabaddi06:00 onwardsGroup stage, SF, finals
September 21-30Equestrian - Dressage06:00Competition, finals
September 21-October 2Boxing08:30 onwardsPrelims, SF, finals
September 21-October 3Baseball08:30 onwardsPreliminary, SF, final
September 21-October 3Softball05:30 onwardsGroup stage, finals
September 23-25Wushu - Sanda05:30 onwardsPrelims, finals
September 23-25Equestrian - Eventing06:00 onwardsCompetition, finals
September 23-October 1Tennis / Soft Tennis05:30 onwardsGroup stage to finals
September 23-October 2Esports05:30 onwardsCompetition, finals
September 23-October 3Archery04:30-12:30Qualification to finals
September 24-26Skateboarding05:30 onwardsQualification, finals
September 24-27Canoe Sprint06:30Heats, SF, finals
September 24-29Athletics05:30 onwardsTrack-and-field events
September 25-26Mountain Bike07:30 onwardsCross-country, finals
September 26-27Marathon04:00Marathon
September 26-30Surfing03:30-13:30Heats, SF, finals
September 26-30Diving06:30Prelims, finals
September 26-October 3Sailing07:30Fleet racing, finals
September 27Race Walk04:00Race walk
September 27-28BMX Freestyle06:30 onwardsQualification, finals
September 27-29Artistic Swimming07:30 onwardsTechnical/free routines
September 27-30Jiu-Jitsu / Kurash06:00 onwardsCompetition, finals
September 27-30Triathlon06:00Individual, relay
September 27-October 2Squash05:30 onwardsGroup stage to finals
September 27-October 3Breaking10:30 onwardsPrelims, finals
September 27-October 3Sport Climbing05:30 onwardsQualification, SF, finals
September 28-29BMX Racing06:00 onwardsHeats, finals
September 28-October 1Golf03:00Men’s and women’s rounds
September 29-October 1Rhythmic Gymnastics05:30 onwardsQualification, finals
September 29-October 1Trampoline Gymnastics05:30 onwardsQualification, finals
September 29-October 2Track Cycling06:30 onwardsQualification to finals
September 29-October 3Canoe Slalom05:30 onwardsHeats, SF, finals
September 29-October 3Weightlifting06:30 onwardsCompetition, finals
September 30-October 3Judo07:30 onwardsPrelims, finals
September 30-October 3Taekwondo - Kyorugi06:30 onwardsPrelims, SF, finals
September 30-October 3Wrestling06:30 onwardsPrelims, SF, finals
September 30-October 4Equestrian - Jumping06:00Competition, finals
October 1-3Taekwondo - Poomsae / Virtual05:30 onwardsCompetition, finals
October 4Closing Ceremony15:30Closing Ceremony

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule

Asian Games 2026 Live Streaming And TV Telecast In India

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Indian sports fans will be able to follow the Asian Games across television and digital platforms.

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast and streaming rights for the event in India. Live coverage will be available across Sony Sports 1 to Sony Sports 5.

For viewers who prefer to watch online, the Games will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, with streaming beginning from September 17.

The event will also be available on DD Sports through DD Free Dish.

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