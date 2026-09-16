Asian Games 2026: When And Where To Watch, Schedule, Live Streaming

India’s contingent comprises 501 athletes and 265 officials
The contingent will stay in container-style rooms, a docked cruise ship and hotels
The Asian Games begin on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya
The wait for the 20th Asian Games is almost over, with Aichi-Nagoya preparing to welcome athletes from across Asia for two weeks of competition. The Games officially open on September 19 and will run until October 4, but some sporting events will get underway before the opening ceremony.
Japan are hosting the continental multi-sport event for the third time, having previously staged the Asian Games in Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.
Aichi-Nagoya 2026 will feature 43 sports, 71 disciplines and 469 medal events, with several disciplines also offering pathways linked to Olympic qualification.
India’s contingent of 501 athletes and 265 officials will be accommodated in container-style rooms, a docked cruise ship and hotels for the Games, which begin on September 19.
Asian Games 2026 Tentative Schedule In Indian Standard Time
|Date
|Sport
|Time (IST)
|Events
|September 10-18
|Basketball
|06:30 onwards
|Preliminary rounds
|September 14-October 3
|Football
|10:30 onwards
|Group stage, QF, SF, finals
|September 16-20
|Modern Pentathlon
|06:30 onwards
|Competition
|September 17-20
|Teqball
|05:30 onwards
|Competition
|September 17-October 3
|Cricket
|05:30 / 10:30
|Group stage, QF, SF, final
|September 18-October 3
|Hockey
|05:30 onwards
|Group stage, SF, finals
|September 19
|Opening Ceremony
|14:30
|Opening Ceremony
|September 20-23
|Cycling
|05:30 onwards
|Road events
|September 20-23
|Rugby Sevens
|10:30 onwards
|Group stage, QF, SF, finals
|September 20-24
|Artistic Gymnastics
|07:30 onwards
|Qualification, finals
|September 20-24
|Karate
|05:30 onwards
|Prelims, SF, finals
|September 20-24
|Rowing
|05:30
|Heats, SF, finals
|September 20-24
|Wushu
|05:30 onwards
|Competition, finals
|September 20-25
|Swimming
|06:30 / 13:30
|Heats, finals
|September 20-29
|Badminton
|06:00 onwards
|Group stage to finals
|September 20-30
|MMA
|06:00 onwards
|Competition, finals
|September 20-30
|Fencing
|05:30 onwards
|Prelims to finals
|September 20-30
|Volleyball
|06:30 onwards
|Group stage to finals
|September 20-October 1
|Shooting
|05:30 onwards
|Qualification, finals
|September 20-October 3
|Water Polo
|11:00 onwards
|Competition
|September 20-October 3
|Sepaktakraw
|05:30 onwards
|Group stage to finals
|September 20-October 3
|Beach Volleyball
|05:30 onwards
|Group stage to finals
|September 21-25
|3x3 Basketball
|08:30 onwards
|Group stage, knockouts, finals
|September 21-26
|Kabaddi
|06:00 onwards
|Group stage, SF, finals
|September 21-30
|Equestrian - Dressage
|06:00
|Competition, finals
|September 21-October 2
|Boxing
|08:30 onwards
|Prelims, SF, finals
|September 21-October 3
|Baseball
|08:30 onwards
|Preliminary, SF, final
|September 21-October 3
|Softball
|05:30 onwards
|Group stage, finals
|September 23-25
|Wushu - Sanda
|05:30 onwards
|Prelims, finals
|September 23-25
|Equestrian - Eventing
|06:00 onwards
|Competition, finals
|September 23-October 1
|Tennis / Soft Tennis
|05:30 onwards
|Group stage to finals
|September 23-October 2
|Esports
|05:30 onwards
|Competition, finals
|September 23-October 3
|Archery
|04:30-12:30
|Qualification to finals
|September 24-26
|Skateboarding
|05:30 onwards
|Qualification, finals
|September 24-27
|Canoe Sprint
|06:30
|Heats, SF, finals
|September 24-29
|Athletics
|05:30 onwards
|Track-and-field events
|September 25-26
|Mountain Bike
|07:30 onwards
|Cross-country, finals
|September 26-27
|Marathon
|04:00
|Marathon
|September 26-30
|Surfing
|03:30-13:30
|Heats, SF, finals
|September 26-30
|Diving
|06:30
|Prelims, finals
|September 26-October 3
|Sailing
|07:30
|Fleet racing, finals
|September 27
|Race Walk
|04:00
|Race walk
|September 27-28
|BMX Freestyle
|06:30 onwards
|Qualification, finals
|September 27-29
|Artistic Swimming
|07:30 onwards
|Technical/free routines
|September 27-30
|Jiu-Jitsu / Kurash
|06:00 onwards
|Competition, finals
|September 27-30
|Triathlon
|06:00
|Individual, relay
|September 27-October 2
|Squash
|05:30 onwards
|Group stage to finals
|September 27-October 3
|Breaking
|10:30 onwards
|Prelims, finals
|September 27-October 3
|Sport Climbing
|05:30 onwards
|Qualification, SF, finals
|September 28-29
|BMX Racing
|06:00 onwards
|Heats, finals
|September 28-October 1
|Golf
|03:00
|Men’s and women’s rounds
|September 29-October 1
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|05:30 onwards
|Qualification, finals
|September 29-October 1
|Trampoline Gymnastics
|05:30 onwards
|Qualification, finals
|September 29-October 2
|Track Cycling
|06:30 onwards
|Qualification to finals
|September 29-October 3
|Canoe Slalom
|05:30 onwards
|Heats, SF, finals
|September 29-October 3
|Weightlifting
|06:30 onwards
|Competition, finals
|September 30-October 3
|Judo
|07:30 onwards
|Prelims, finals
|September 30-October 3
|Taekwondo - Kyorugi
|06:30 onwards
|Prelims, SF, finals
|September 30-October 3
|Wrestling
|06:30 onwards
|Prelims, SF, finals
|September 30-October 4
|Equestrian - Jumping
|06:00
|Competition, finals
|October 1-3
|Taekwondo - Poomsae / Virtual
|05:30 onwards
|Competition, finals
|October 4
|Closing Ceremony
|15:30
|Closing Ceremony
Asian Games 2026 Live Streaming And TV Telecast In India
Indian sports fans will be able to follow the Asian Games across television and digital platforms.
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast and streaming rights for the event in India. Live coverage will be available across Sony Sports 1 to Sony Sports 5.
For viewers who prefer to watch online, the Games will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, with streaming beginning from September 17.
The event will also be available on DD Sports through DD Free Dish.