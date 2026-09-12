India Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Preview, When And, Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the series opener between India and Afghanistan in India

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India Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, 1st T20I
Shreyas Iyer addresses team India cricketers in team huddle during Ireland T20I series. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be played in New Delhi on September 13

  • Fans in India can watch the match live on SonyLIV with an active subscription

  • The India-Afghanistan clash will begin at 7 PM IST

India and Afghanistan begin their three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, with the first ball scheduled for 7 PM IST. The series is being hosted by Afghanistan, although all three matches will be played in Delhi as part of the two teams’ Future Tours Programme.

India enter the series as favourites, having won eight of their nine completed T20Is against Afghanistan, with one match producing no result. Afghanistan are still searching for their first T20I victory over India.

The opening game will also offer several intriguing selection stories. Shreyas Iyer will captain India, with Tilak Varma named vice-captain. The squad includes teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, along with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. The biggest boost, however, is the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been included after recovering from his recent injury.

Afghanistan will be led by Ibrahim Zadran, beginning his first assignment as the team's full-time T20I captain. Their squad packs considerable experience, with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai providing the core. Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq is also back after recovering from a shoulder stress fracture.

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The pitch could make for an entertaining contest, with the Arun Jaitley Stadium's short boundaries likely to reward aggressive batting. Afghanistan's biggest weapon remains their spin department, particularly Rashid and Noor Ahmad, who will face India's aggressive middle order.

Also Check: India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I Vs Afghanistan

All you need to know about India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I

When and where will the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I take place?

The 1st T20I match between India Vs Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13.

What time will the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I begin?

The 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How can fans watch the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I online in India?

The 1st T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be streamed live in India on the SonyLIV app and website from 7 PM onwards.

Squads:

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

*Subject to fitness

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.

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