Naveen-ul-Haq is an Afghan cricketer who plays as a right-arm fast bowler for the national team across all formats. He represented Afghanistan at the 2016 U-19 World Cup and captained their U-19 team at the 2016 U-19 Asia Cup. He made his first-class debut for Kabul Region in the 2018 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament at the age of 19.

In September 2018, Haq was named in Nangarhar's squad for the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League.

He has played franchise T20 cricket around the world - Bangladesh Premier League (Sylhet Thunder in 2019-20), Caribbean Premier League (Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2020), Lanka Premier League (Kandy Tuskers in 2020 and Colombo Stars in 2022).

Haq was signed by Leicestershire for the 2021 and 2022 T20 Blast seasons in England. In June 2022, he took his maiden T20 five-fer, claiming 5/11 against Worcestershire Rapids.

He was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants at the 2023 IPL auction.

Haq made his ODI debut for Afghanistan against Bangladesh in September 2016 at just 17 years old. He played his first T20I game in January 2017 against Namibia.

He captained Afghanistan's U-19 team at the 2018 U-19 World Cup.

Haq quickly established himself as a regular in Afghanistan's white-ball sides post the 2019 World Cup. In January 2023, he played a pivotal role with 11 wickets in their ODI series win over Sri Lanka.

While still developing in Tests, Haq claimed his first 5-fer (5/53) against Sri Lanka in November 2022, helping Afghanistan secure a memorable win.

In August 2019, he made his T20I debut versus Bangladesh. Haq was part of Afghanistan's squads for the 2019 and 2021 T20 World Cups.

In September 2023, Haq announced he would retire from ODI cricket after playing the 2023 World Cup, though he will continue representing Afghanistan in Tests and T20Is.