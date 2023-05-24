Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG VS MI: Mumbai Indians End Finish On 182/8 Vs Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG VS MI: Mumbai Indians End Finish On 182/8 Vs Lucknow Super Giants

Naveen-ul-Haq starred with the ball as the Afghan bowler scalped four wickets for Lucknow Super Giants as Mumbai Indians finished at 182/8 at the end of 20 overs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator.

Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates a wicket of MI's Cameron Green during the Eliminator match.
Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates a wicket of MI's Cameron Green during the Eliminator match. AP

Updated: 24 May 2023 9:33 pm

Naveen-ul-Haq starred with the ball as the Afghan bowler scalped four wickets for Lucknow Super Giants as Mumbai Indians finished at 182/8 at the end of 20 overs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator. (More Cricket News | Scorecard)

Cameron Green top-scored for MI with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls. 

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets. 

Brief Scores:
Mumbai Indians: 182 for 8 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 41, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Naveen-ul-Haq 4/38, Yash Thakur 3/34).

