IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG VS MI: Mumbai Indians End Finish On 182/8 Vs Lucknow Super Giants

Naveen-ul-Haq starred with the ball as the Afghan bowler scalped four wickets for Lucknow Super Giants as Mumbai Indians finished at 182/8 at the end of 20 overs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator. (More Cricket News | Scorecard)



Cameron Green top-scored for MI with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls.

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 182 for 8 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 41, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Naveen-ul-Haq 4/38, Yash Thakur 3/34).