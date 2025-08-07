Tennis

Canadian Open: Teenager Victoria Mboko Pips Elena Rybakina, To Meet Naomi Osaka In Final

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko rallied to reach the Canadian Open final, beating ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) on Thursday (August 7, 2025). The 18-year-old Mboko dropped to the court after Rybakina’s shot sailed long on match point as the crowd — lined with “Allez Vicky” — erupted. Mboko saved a match point in the third set and broke Rybakina twice to force the tiebreaker. She will now face Japanese star Naomi Osaka, a 6-2, 7-6 (7) winner over 16th-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark in the second semi-final.