Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition enters round 5
The competition is heating up across all groups
Check the full preview
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 is heating up as teams prepare for Round 5 action across multiple venues in India. The tournament, running from 24 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, features 38 state and union territory teams split into Elite, Plate groups and Services, with all matches scheduled at 9:00 AM IST.
So far, a handful of sides have maintained unbeaten records heading into Round 5. Uttar Pradesh lead with a perfect slate of wins, dominating their group with commanding totals and tight bowling, thanks to Rinku Singh's leadership and his crucial individual contributions too, while Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai have also yet to taste defeat, showcasing balanced batting and bowling units. In the Plate Group, Bihar sits atop with four straight wins, buoyed by record-breaking scoring feats that have captured headlines.
Star performers have emerged as key attractions for Round 5. Devdutt Padikkal tops the run charts with 406 runs, including multiple big scores, while Aryan Juyal and Pukhraj Mann follow closely with consistent contributions. On the bowling front, Ramakrishna Ghosh has struck 15 times to lead the wickets tally, with support from Zeeshan Ansari and Raj Limbani.
Individual highlights include Dhruv Shorey’s unbeaten century, equalling the List A record for consecutive tons, a major talking point this season. Round 5 star attraction could be the batting showdown between Karnataka’s big hitters and UP’s in-form lineup, as both chase group dominance.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Points Table After Round 4
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Kerala
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.9
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.02
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.98
|4
|Karnataka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.455
|5
|Jharkhand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.455
|6
|Rajasthan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.98
|7
|Puducherry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2.02
|8
|Tripura
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2.9
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.68
|2
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.489
|3
|Baroda
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.276
|4
|Bengal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.203
|5
|Vidarbha
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.203
|6
|Assam
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.276
|7
|Chandigarh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.489
|8
|Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.68
Group C
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.05
|2
|Himachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.9
|3
|Punjab
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.02
|4
|Goa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.638
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.638
|6
|Maharashtra
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.02
|7
|Uttarakhand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.9
|8
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3.05
Group D
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Delhi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.005
|2
|Gujarat
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.631
|3
|Railways
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.843
|4
|Saurashtra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.206
|5
|Odisha
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.206
|6
|Haryana
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.843
|7
|Services
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.631
|8
|Andhra
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2.005
Plate Group
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Bihar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.94
|2
|Meghalaya
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.58
|3
|Manipur
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.116
|4
|Nagaland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.116
|5
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.58
|6
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-7.94
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
Only the matches between Karnataka vs Tripura and Baroda vs Vidarbha will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Schedule
Group A
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ground B, Ahmedabad
Jharkhand vs Kerala at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad
Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad
Karnataka vs Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Group B
Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot
Baroda vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot
Chandigarh vs Hyderabad at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot
Assam vs Bengal at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot
Group C
Maharashtra vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Punjab vs Sikkim at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh at Anantam Ground, Jaipur
Goa vs Uttarakhand at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur
Group D
Delhi vs Services at BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru
Railways vs Saurashtra at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur
Haryana vs Odisha at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur
Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur
Plate Group
Bihar vs Mizoram at Usha Martin Ground, Ranchi
Manipur vs Meghalaya at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi
Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play?
There’s also been curiosity around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a young Bihar talent making waves in domestic cricket. However, he will not be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he’s involved with the India U19 setup for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, which starts 15 January 2026 in Zimbabwe/Namibia.
ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: India Matches
India vs USA - January 15 (Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).
India vs Bangladesh - January 17 (Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).
India vs New Zealand - January 24(Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).
ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
As of now, there's no update on the broadcast and streaming partner for the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026.