Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Gujarat's Ravi Bishnoi, centre, with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi's Ayush Badoni during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Gujarat and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition enters round 5

  • The competition is heating up across all groups

  • Check the full preview

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 is heating up as teams prepare for Round 5 action across multiple venues in India. The tournament, running from 24 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, features 38 state and union territory teams split into Elite, Plate groups and Services, with all matches scheduled at 9:00 AM IST.

So far, a handful of sides have maintained unbeaten records heading into Round 5. Uttar Pradesh lead with a perfect slate of wins, dominating their group with commanding totals and tight bowling, thanks to Rinku Singh's leadership and his crucial individual contributions too, while Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai have also yet to taste defeat, showcasing balanced batting and bowling units. In the Plate Group, Bihar sits atop with four straight wins, buoyed by record-breaking scoring feats that have captured headlines.

Star performers have emerged as key attractions for Round 5. Devdutt Padikkal tops the run charts with 406 runs, including multiple big scores, while Aryan Juyal and Pukhraj Mann follow closely with consistent contributions. On the bowling front, Ramakrishna Ghosh has struck 15 times to lead the wickets tally, with support from Zeeshan Ansari and Raj Limbani.

Individual highlights include Dhruv Shorey’s unbeaten century, equalling the List A record for consecutive tons, a major talking point this season. Round 5 star attraction could be the batting showdown between Karnataka’s big hitters and UP’s in-form lineup, as both chase group dominance.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Points Table After Round 4

Group A

PosTeamMWLTDN/RPtsNRR
1Kerala11000042.9
2Tamil Nadu11000042.02
3Madhya Pradesh11000041.98
4Karnataka11000040.455
5Jharkhand1010000-0.455
6Rajasthan1010000-1.98
7Puducherry1010000-2.02
8Tripura1010000-2.9

Group B

PosTeamMWLTDN/RPtsNRR
1Uttar Pradesh11000041.68
2Jammu & Kashmir11000041.489
3Baroda11000040.276
4Bengal11000040.203
5Vidarbha1010000-0.203
6Assam1010000-0.276
7Chandigarh1010000-1.489
8Hyderabad1010000-1.68

Group C

PosTeamMWLTDN/RPtsNRR
1Mumbai11000043.05
2Himachal Pradesh11000041.9
3Punjab11000041.02
4Goa11000040.638
5Chhattisgarh1010000-0.638
6Maharashtra1010000-1.02
7Uttarakhand1010000-1.9
8Sikkim1010000-3.05

Group D

PosTeamMWLTDN/RPtsNRR
1Delhi11000042.005
2Gujarat11000041.631
3Railways11000040.843
4Saurashtra11000040.206
5Odisha1010000-0.206
6Haryana1010000-0.843
7Services1010000-1.631
8Andhra1010000-2.005

Plate Group

PosTeamMWLTDN/RPtsNRR
1Bihar11000047.94
2Meghalaya11000041.58
3Manipur11000040.116
4Nagaland1010000-0.116
5Mizoram1010000-1.58
6Arunachal Pradesh1010000-7.94

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

Only the matches between Karnataka vs Tripura and Baroda vs Vidarbha will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Schedule

Group A

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ground B, Ahmedabad

Jharkhand vs Kerala at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Group B

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot

Baroda vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

Chandigarh vs Hyderabad at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot

Assam vs Bengal at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot

Group C

Maharashtra vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Punjab vs Sikkim at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh at Anantam Ground, Jaipur

Goa vs Uttarakhand at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Group D

Delhi vs Services at BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru

Railways vs Saurashtra at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Haryana vs Odisha at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur

Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur

Plate Group

Bihar vs Mizoram at Usha Martin Ground, Ranchi

Manipur vs Meghalaya at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play?

There’s also been curiosity around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a young Bihar talent making waves in domestic cricket. However, he will not be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he’s involved with the India U19 setup for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, which starts 15 January 2026 in Zimbabwe/Namibia.

ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: India Matches

  • India vs USA - January 15 (Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).

  • India vs Bangladesh - January 17 (Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).

  • India vs New Zealand - January 24(Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).

Also Read: ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule

ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

As of now, there's no update on the broadcast and streaming partner for the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026.

