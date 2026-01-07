Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition enters round 7
Multiple teams will aim to qualify for the quarterfinals
Check the full preview
As the Vijay Hazare Trophy heads into Round 7 tomorrow, the group stage is reaching a thrilling climax with every match carrying major implications. In Group C, Mumbai and Punjab have already secured their quarterfinal spots after convincing wins over Goa and other rivals, with both teams finishing strongly in the standings and locking in top two finishes.
Over in Group B, Uttar Pradesh continued their dominant run, powered by a commanding century from Abhishek Goswami and strong contributions across the board, sealing their place in the quarterfinals ahead of the final round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
With only the last round of league games left before quarterfinals, multiple teams still have their fate hanging in the balance. Groups A and D are especially open, as a handful of sides can still make the top two with a win or a favourable net run rate swing.
For squads like Baroda, Bengal, Vidarbha and others chasing a last-day surge, tomorrow’s games will be do-or-die affairs.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Points Table After Round 6
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|KAR
|6
|6
|0
|0
|24
|1.173
|2
|KER
|6
|4
|2
|0
|16
|0.933
|3
|JHKD
|6
|4
|2
|0
|16
|0.737
|4
|MP
|6
|4
|2
|0
|16
|0.46
|5
|TN
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|0.242
|6
|TRI
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|-0.533
|7
|RAJ
|6
|1
|5
|0
|4
|-1.277
|8
|PDC
|6
|1
|5
|0
|4
|-1.732
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|UP
|6
|6
|0
|0
|24
|1.73
|2
|VID
|6
|4
|2
|0
|16
|0.95
|3
|BEN
|6
|4
|2
|0
|16
|0.595
|4
|BRD
|6
|4
|2
|0
|16
|0.32
|5
|HYD
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|0.087
|6
|JK
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|-0.558
|7
|ASM
|6
|1
|5
|0
|4
|-1.068
|8
|CDG
|6
|1
|5
|0
|4
|-2.054
Group C
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|PUN
|6
|5
|1
|0
|20
|1.7
|2
|MUM
|6
|5
|1
|0
|20
|0.217
|3
|MAH
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|1.416
|4
|CG
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|0.108
|5
|GOA
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|-0.333
|6
|UTK
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|-0.798
|7
|HP
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|-0.321
|8
|SKM
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|-3.58
Group D
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|DEL
|6
|5
|1
|0
|20
|1.305
|2
|HAR
|6
|4
|1
|0
|18
|0.387
|3
|SAUR
|6
|4
|2
|0
|16
|0.511
|4
|GUJ
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|0.939
|5
|ODSA
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|-0.039
|6
|RLYS
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|-0.336
|7
|AP
|6
|1
|4
|0
|6
|-0.563
|8
|SER
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|-2.365
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Schedule
Group A
Jharkhand vs Tripura at Gujarat College Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground A, Motera, Ahmedabad
Kerala vs Tamil Nadu at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad
Pondicherry vs Rajasthan at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B, Motera, Ahmedabad
Group B
Baroda vs Chandigarh at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot
Assam vs Vidarbha at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot
Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot
Group C
Goa vs Maharashtra at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur
Mumbai vs Punjab at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand at KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur
Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim at Anantam Ground, Jaipur
Group D
Andhra Pradesh vs Services at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur
Delhi vs Haryana at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 3, Bengaluru
Gujarat vs Saurashtra at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur
Odisha vs Railways at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur