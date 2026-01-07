Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Get the full preview, live streaming and schedule of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition

Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming
Mumbai's captain Shreyas Iyer being greeted by teammate Suryakumar Yadav after the former's half century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh, at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, in Jaipur, Photo: (PTI/VISHAL BHATNAGAR)
  • Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition enters round 7

  • Multiple teams will aim to qualify for the quarterfinals

  • Check the full preview

As the Vijay Hazare Trophy heads into Round 7 tomorrow, the group stage is reaching a thrilling climax with every match carrying major implications. In Group C, Mumbai and Punjab have already secured their quarterfinal spots after convincing wins over Goa and other rivals, with both teams finishing strongly in the standings and locking in top two finishes.

Over in Group B, Uttar Pradesh continued their dominant run, powered by a commanding century from Abhishek Goswami and strong contributions across the board, sealing their place in the quarterfinals ahead of the final round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

With only the last round of league games left before quarterfinals, multiple teams still have their fate hanging in the balance. Groups A and D are especially open, as a handful of sides can still make the top two with a win or a favourable net run rate swing.

For squads like Baroda, Bengal, Vidarbha and others chasing a last-day surge, tomorrow’s games will be do-or-die affairs.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Points Table After Round 6

Group A

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1KAR6600241.173
2KER6420160.933
3JHKD6420160.737
4MP6420160.46
5TN624080.242
6TRI62408-0.533
7RAJ61504-1.277
8PDC61504-1.732

Group B

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1UP6600241.73
2VID6420160.95
3BEN6420160.595
4BRD6420160.32
5HYD624080.087
6JK62408-0.558
7ASM61504-1.068
8CDG61504-2.054

Group C

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1PUN6510201.7
2MUM6510200.217
3MAH6330121.416
4CG6330120.108
5GOA633012-0.333
6UTK633012-0.798
7HP62408-0.321
8SKM60600-3.58

Group D

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1DEL6510201.305
2HAR6410180.387
3SAUR6420160.511
4GUJ6330120.939
5ODSA633012-0.039
6RLYS633012-0.336
7AP61406-0.563
8SER60600-2.365

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Schedule

Group A

Jharkhand vs Tripura at Gujarat College Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground A, Motera, Ahmedabad

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Pondicherry vs Rajasthan at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B, Motera, Ahmedabad

Group B

Baroda vs Chandigarh at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot

Assam vs Vidarbha at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot

Group C

Goa vs Maharashtra at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur

Mumbai vs Punjab at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand at KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim at Anantam Ground, Jaipur

Group D

Andhra Pradesh vs Services at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur

Delhi vs Haryana at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 3, Bengaluru

Gujarat vs Saurashtra at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur

Odisha vs Railways at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Published At:
