ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The competition will have 16 teams divided into groups of four in the first stage, with a total of 41 matches to be played over 23 days

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC U-19 World Cup 2024
Australian player Raf Macmilllan after hitting the winning runs against Pakistan in the semi-final of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 in Benoni. Photo courtesy: X/ @cricketworldcup
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 fixtures were announced

  • India kick-start against USA on the opening day

  • Australia are the defending the champions of the Crown

The ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 schedule was announced on Wednesday, November 19 with the tournament kick-starting from January 15 and will go on till February 6 in 2026. The last edition was played in Australia.

The tournament format will be the same, with 16 teams divided into groups of four in the opening stage. All in all, 41 matches will be played in the tournament over 23 days.

The tournament begins with India taking on USA, Zimbabwe up against Scotland, and Tanzania taking on the West Indies. The African nation will make it's debut in the tourney, whereas Japan will also return after debuting in 2020.

The tournament will be held in Zimbabwe and the venues that will play out the matches are - Harare Sports Club (Harare, Zimbabwe), Takashinga Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe), Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek, Namibia), and HP Oval (Windhoek).

ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Groups

  • Group A: India, Bangladesh, USA, New Zealand

  • Group B: Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, and Scotland.

  • Group C: Australia, Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka.

  • Group D: Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Schedule

  • 15 January, USA v India, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • 15 January, Zimbabwe v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

  • 15 January, Tanzania v West Indies, HP Oval, Windhoek

  • 16 January, Pakistan v England, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

  • 16 January, Australia v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

  • 16 January, Afghanistan v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek

  • 17 January, India v Bangladesh, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • 17 January, Japan v Sri Lanka, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

  • 18 January, New Zealand v USA, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • 18 January, England v Zimbabwe, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

  • 18 January, West Indies v Afghanistan, HP Oval, Windhoek

  • 19 January, Pakistan v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

  • 19 January, Sri Lanka v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

  • 19 January, South Africa v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek

  • 20 January, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • 20 January, Australia v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

  • 21 January, England v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

  • 21 January, Afghanistan v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek

  • 22 January, Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

  • 22 January, Ireland v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

  • 22 January, West Indies v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek

  • 23 January, Bangladesh v USA, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

  • 23 January, Sri Lanka v Australia, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

  • 24 January, India v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • 24 January, A4 v D4, HP Oval, Windhoek

  • 25 January, Super Six A1 v D3, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

  • 25 January, Super Six D2 v A3, HP Oval, Windhoek

  • 26 January, B4 v C4, Harare Sports Club, Harare

  • 26 January, Super Six C1 v B2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • 26 January, Super Six D1 v A2, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

  • 27 January, Super Six C2 v B3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

  • 27 January, Super Six C3 v B1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • 28 January, Super Six, A1 v D2, Harare Sports Club, Harare

  • 29 January, Super Six D3 v A2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • 30 January, Super Six D1 v A3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

  • 30 January, Super Six B3 v C1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • 31 January, Super Six B2 v C3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

  • 01 February, Super Six B1 v C2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • 03 February, First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • 04 February, Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

  • 06 February, Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

Related Content
Related Content

ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: India Matches

  • India vs USA - January 15 (Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).

  • India vs Bangladesh - January 17 (Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).

  • India vs New Zealand - January 24(Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).

ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

As of now, there's no update on the broadcast and streaming partner for the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs