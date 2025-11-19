ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 fixtures were announced
India kick-start against USA on the opening day
Australia are the defending the champions of the Crown
The ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 schedule was announced on Wednesday, November 19 with the tournament kick-starting from January 15 and will go on till February 6 in 2026. The last edition was played in Australia.
The tournament format will be the same, with 16 teams divided into groups of four in the opening stage. All in all, 41 matches will be played in the tournament over 23 days.
The tournament begins with India taking on USA, Zimbabwe up against Scotland, and Tanzania taking on the West Indies. The African nation will make it's debut in the tourney, whereas Japan will also return after debuting in 2020.
The tournament will be held in Zimbabwe and the venues that will play out the matches are - Harare Sports Club (Harare, Zimbabwe), Takashinga Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe), Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek, Namibia), and HP Oval (Windhoek).
ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Groups
Group A: India, Bangladesh, USA, New Zealand
Group B: Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, and Scotland.
Group C: Australia, Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka.
Group D: Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan, and South Africa.
ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Schedule
15 January, USA v India, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
15 January, Zimbabwe v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
15 January, Tanzania v West Indies, HP Oval, Windhoek
16 January, Pakistan v England, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
16 January, Australia v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
16 January, Afghanistan v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek
17 January, India v Bangladesh, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
17 January, Japan v Sri Lanka, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
18 January, New Zealand v USA, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
18 January, England v Zimbabwe, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
18 January, West Indies v Afghanistan, HP Oval, Windhoek
19 January, Pakistan v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
19 January, Sri Lanka v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
19 January, South Africa v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek
20 January, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
20 January, Australia v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
21 January, England v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
21 January, Afghanistan v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek
22 January, Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
22 January, Ireland v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
22 January, West Indies v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek
23 January, Bangladesh v USA, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
23 January, Sri Lanka v Australia, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
24 January, India v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
24 January, A4 v D4, HP Oval, Windhoek
25 January, Super Six A1 v D3, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
25 January, Super Six D2 v A3, HP Oval, Windhoek
26 January, B4 v C4, Harare Sports Club, Harare
26 January, Super Six C1 v B2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
26 January, Super Six D1 v A2, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
27 January, Super Six C2 v B3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
27 January, Super Six C3 v B1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
28 January, Super Six, A1 v D2, Harare Sports Club, Harare
29 January, Super Six D3 v A2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
30 January, Super Six D1 v A3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
30 January, Super Six B3 v C1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
31 January, Super Six B2 v C3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
01 February, Super Six B1 v C2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
03 February, First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
04 February, Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare
06 February, Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare
ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: India Matches
India vs USA - January 15 (Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).
India vs Bangladesh - January 17 (Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).
India vs New Zealand - January 24(Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo).
ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
As of now, there's no update on the broadcast and streaming partner for the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026.