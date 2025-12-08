FIFA World Cup 2026 To Feature Mandatory Three-Minute Hydration Breaks In Every Match

FIFA World Cup 2026 to have two mandatory hydration breaks lasting three minutes each
Two scheduled hydration breaks will take place in every match: one at 22 minutes in each half
The decision follows concerns raised during the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in the United States
FIFA has confirmed that three-minute hydration breaks will be implemented in both halves of every match at the 2026 World Cup, making the practice standardised rather than dependent on heat conditions.
The decision applies across all three host nations – the United States, Canada and Mexico – regardless of temperature, venue design, or the presence of air-conditioning systems in the stadiums.
How The Hydration Breaks Will Work
Under the new procedure, the referee will halt play 22 minutes into each half to allow players to rehydrate. FIFA noted that officials may exercise limited discretion. If there is a natural stoppage shortly before the planned break, such as an injury, the referee may make an on-sport adjustment.
This uniform approach replaces the previous system, in which water breaks were triggered only when temperatures exceeded a set threshold – formerly 32°C on the wet-bulb globe temperature scale. FIFA described the new model as a “streamlined and simplified” version of earlier protocols.
Why FIFA Made The Change
The governing body’s decision comes after player welfare concerns resurfaced during last year’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, where high heat and humidity had a clear impact on performances. In response, FIFA temporarily lowered the threshold for cooling breaks and increased access to water and towels around the pitch.
The new rule is therefore framed as a proactive, player-first measure designed to reduce fatigue, heat stress and overall physical risk.
Impact On Broadcasters, Match Scheduling
FIFA acknowledged that the rule may also benefit broadcasters by making match timing more predictable. The policy was first outlined by Manolo Zubiria, FIFA’s chief tournament officer for the 2026 World Cup, during a meeting with broadcast partners.
By formalising the breaks, scheduling becomes more consistent, reducing uncertainty for live coverage and commercial slots.
Long-Time Concern In Global Tournaments
Heat management has been a recurring issue in major international competitions. During the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, concerns over player safety led a Brazilian court to mandate water breaks, threatening fines if FIFA failed to implement them.
With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams and increased travel between venues, FIFA’s universal hydration-break policy represents an effort to standardise protections across all matches and climates.
(With AP Inputs)