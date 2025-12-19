Jordan 2-3 Morocco: Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah Brace Lands FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Title

Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah scored twice to lead Morocco to the Arab Cup title in a 3-2 win over Jordan after extra time on Thursday. Hamed Allah netted the equalizer in the 88th minute at Lusail Stadium and then the winner in the 100th to give Morocco a trophy ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. Oussama Tannane had put Morocco ahead with a remarkable strike from behind the center line less than four minutes into the final. Ali Olwan’s header in the 48th leveled the game at 1-1, and his penalty put Jordan ahead in the 68th.

Jordan vs Morocco FIFA Arab cup 2025 final in Qatar-1
Morocco's players celebrate with the winner trophy after defeating Jordan in the FIFA Arab Cup final soccer match in Lusail, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
1/10
Jordan vs Morocco FIFA Arab cup 2025 final in Qatar-El Mehdi Benabid
From left, Morocco's goalkeeper El Mehdi Benabid, best goalkeeper, Morocco's Mohamed Rabie Hrimat, best player, and Jordan's Ali Olwan, top scorer, pose with their trophies during a trophy ceremony end of the FIFA Arab Cup final soccer match between Morocco and Jordan, in Lusail, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
2/10
Jordan vs Morocco FIFA Arab cup 2025 final in Qatar-Amin Zahzouh
From left, Morocco's players Amin Zahzouh, Azaro Oualid, Saadane Marwane and El Berkaoiui Karim celebrate at the podium after defeating Jordan in the FIFA Arab Cup final soccer match, in Lusail, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
3/10
Jordan vs Morocco FIFA Arab cup 2025 final in Qatar-Oussama Tannane
Morocco's Oussama Tannane, right, consoles Jordan's Ahmad Hamdouni at the end of the FIFA Arab Cup final soccer match between Jordan and Morocco in Lusail, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
4/10
Jordan vs Morocco FIFA Arab cup 2025 final in Qatar
Jordan's are dejected at the end of the FIFA Arab Cup final soccer match between Jordan and Morocco in Lusail, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
5/10
Jordan vs Morocco FIFA Arab cup 2025 final in Qatar-Mounir Chouiar
Morocco's Mounir Chouiar, right, runs after the ball next to Jordan's Rajaei Ayed during to the FIFA Arab Cup final soccer match between Jordan and Morocco in Lusail, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
6/10
Jordan vs Morocco FIFA Arab cup 2025 final in Qatar-Anas Bach
Morocco's Anas Bach, top left, goes for a header with Jordan's Abdallah Nasib during to the FIFA Arab Cup final soccer match between Jordan and Morocco in Lusail, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
7/10
Jordan vs Morocco FIFA Arab cup 2025 final in Qatar-Ali Olwan
Jordan's Ali Olwan, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during to the FIFA Arab Cup final soccer match between Jordan and Morocco in Lusail, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
8/10
Jordan vs Morocco FIFA Arab cup 2025 final in Qatar-Mohannad Abutaha
Morocco's Amin Zahzouh, center, battles for the ball with Jordan's Mohannad Abutaha, left, and Amer Jamous during to the FIFA Arab Cup final soccer match between Jordan and Morocco in Lusail, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
9/10
Jordan vs Morocco FIFA Arab cup 2025 final in Qatar-Amin Zahzouh
Morocco's Amin Zahzouh, right, battles for the ball with Jordan's Issam Smeeri during to the FIFA Arab Cup final soccer match between Jordan and Morocco in Lusail, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
10/10
Jordan vs Morocco FIFA Arab cup 2025 final in Qatar-Mohamed Boulacsout
Morocco's Mohamed Boulacsout, center, battles for the ball with Jordan's Mohannad Abutaha, left, and Mahmoud Almardi during to the FIFA Arab Cup final soccer match between Jordan and Morocco in Lusail, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Tags

