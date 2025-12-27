World Cup 2026: FIFA Told To ‘Respect The Culture’ Of Seattle Amid Pride Match Complaints From Egypt

FIFA has been urged to respect Seattle’s culture after Egypt objected to Pride-themed events around its World Cup 2026 match with Iran, with local organisers citing double standards over the stance from Qatar 2022

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Seattle Pride Match Eric Wahl reaction
File photo of the FIFA and Pride flags flying side-by-side. | Photo: X/FIFAcom
  • Seattle organiser tells FIFA to “respect the culture” amid plans to host Pride match during Egypt vs Iran fixture

  • Organisers insist that Pride-related plans were set long before the teams were confirmed and reflect the city’s values during Pride weekend

  • The Egyptian FA has formally objected, arguing LGBTQ+ celebrations conflict with the cultural and religious values

The build-up to the World Cup 2026 has been hit by renewed controversy after FIFA was urged to “respect the culture” of Seattle, following objections from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) over a planned Pride Match against Iran.

Local organisers in Seattle have designated the Egypt vs Iran group-stage fixture at Lumen Field on June 26 as a focal point for celebrations recognising the LGBTQ+ community, with the match scheduled during Seattle Pride weekend. Organisers maintain that the plans were finalised well before the teams were confirmed.

FIFA has no official involvement in the Pride Match programming, and organisers say the world governing body has not contacted them regarding the initiative.

Egypt FA Objects, Cites Cultural And Religious Values

The Egyptian FA has formally objected to the Pride Match concept, sending a letter to FIFA secretary-general Mattias Grafstrom rejecting “in absolute terms” any activities linked to LGBTQ+ support during the fixture.

The association argued that such initiatives conflict with the “cultural, religious and social values” of both Egypt and Iran, urging FIFA to ensure the match remains strictly focused on football. The letter referenced FIFA statutes on political and social neutrality, calling on the governing body to intervene.

The issue has also drawn criticism from Egyptian and Iranian media, particularly given that same-sex relationships are criminalised or severely punished in both countries.

Seattle Organisers Point To Qatar 2022 Double Standards

Eric Wahl, a member of the Seattle Pride Match Advisory Committee, said the situation raises broader ethical questions, particularly in light of FIFA’s approach during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I know Egypt are petitioning FIFA, but it raises ethical issues,” Wahl told the BBC. “In Qatar they said we had to respect the culture.”

At Qatar 2022, FIFA warned players they could receive yellow cards for wearing OneLove armbands supporting LGBTQ+ rights, in a country where homosexuality is illegal. Wahl believes the same logic should now apply in Seattle.

“This is something that began to get put together well over a year ago,” he said. “Pride Month in June is always important. There was never any strategic intent of ‘sticking it to anyone’.”

While the Pride Match focus centres on city-wide events, Wahl acknowledged that Pride flags inside the stadium would be “a very Seattle thing”.

For Wahl, the fixture carries personal significance. His late brother, football journalist Grant Wahl, was detained at Qatar 2022 for wearing a rainbow shirt before collapsing and dying while covering a match. “He loved soccer,” Wahl said about his brother, “but not with blinkers on.”

