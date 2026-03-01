US‑Iran War: FIFA Wants A Safe World Cup 2026 With ‘All Teams Participating’

A protester waves an Iranian flag during a rally against U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Yorgos Karahalis

A protester waves an Iranian flag during a rally against U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Yorgos Karahalis