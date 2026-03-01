US‑Iran War: FIFA Wants A Safe World Cup 2026 With ‘All Teams Participating’

US-Iran War: FIFA insists the World Cup 2026 will proceed with all qualified nations despite escalating conflict between the United States and Iran

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Iran participation doubts secretary general Mattias Grafstrom comments
A protester waves an Iranian flag during a rally against U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Yorgos Karahalis
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom says the global body is monitoring the US-Iran war

  • FIFA wants all qualified teams involved in World Cup 2026 despite the conflict

  • Iranian FA president Mehdi Taj casts doubt over participation following US-led strikes

In the aftermath of the United States military attack on Iran, FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom stressed that the global football body remains committed to ensuring that all qualified nations get to compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran on February 28, which resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since retaliated with attacks on American bases across the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain.

This conflict comes just three months before the Iranian team is set to play in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. All three of Iran’s group-stage matches are in the United States – two in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, and one in Seattle on June 26.

Iran’s Football Federation president, Mehdi Taj, cast doubt on Iran’s participation in the tournament. “With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the World Cup,” he said, “but the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that.”

Related Content
Related Content

FIFA Monitoring Situation, Vows Safety

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board in Cardiff, Grafstrom said FIFA is monitoring developments regarding the US-Iran war.

“I read the news this morning the same way you did,” Grafstrom said. “We had a meeting today, and it is premature to comment in detail, but we will monitor developments around all issues around the world.

“We had the finals draw in Washington, in which all teams participated, and our focus is on a safe World Cup with all the teams participating,” he added. “We will continue to communicate as we always do with three (host) governments, as we always do in any case. Everybody will be safe.”

Iran confirmed their place in the expanded World Cup 2026 by securing a top-two finish in the AFC third-round qualifying group. This marked Team Melli’s fourth consecutive World Cup appearance and seventh overall. They have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Unchanged India Bowling First In Kolkata Shootout

  2. IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

  3. What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

  4. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  5. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. The Second Assault At Hathras

  4. For Phoolan, Who Wasn’t A Devi

  5. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  2. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  3. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. Israel launches preemptive strikes on Iran, declares state of emergency

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times