FIFA World Cup 2026: New Laws To Help Speed Up Matches Will Be In Effect At The 48-Team Showpiece This Summer

Under the off-field treatment rule, players who cause a delay to the game because of injury, will be required to leave the field of play and remain off for one minute once play has restarted

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026: New Laws To Help Speed Up Matches
Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds a ball while warming up prior to a qualifying soccer match against Colombia for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIFA planning to bring new rules to help speed up matches

  • 48 nations set to participate in the World Cup this summer

  • VAR's scope to be widened

An adjusted version of an off-field treatment rule that Lionel Messi complained about in 2024 was adopted in time for the World Cup by the International Football Association Board on Saturday.

The annual general meeting of IFAB, which sets the rules of the game globally, also expanded the scope of the VAR to include corner kicks and second yellow cards and other measures to speed up the game.

Other rules implemented include a “countdown principle” applying to throw-ins and goal kicks.

In new rules that will apply to the World Cup, video replays will be allowed to check and review red cards arising from “a clearly incorrect second yellow card” and be able to overturn a “clearly incorrectly awarded corner kick, provided that the review can be completed immediately and without delaying the restart.”

VAR can also look at mistaken identity, when the referee penalizes the wrong player for an offense resulting in a red or yellow card.

Under the off-field treatment rule, players who cause a delay to the game because of injury “will be required to leave the field of play and remain off for one minute once play has restarted.”

Related Content
Related Content

Major League Soccer originally implemented the rule with a two-minute waiting period. During a match between Inter Miami and Montreal in 2024. Messi went down for an extended time with an apparent knee injury and was sent to the sideline to wait for two minutes before re-entering the game.

Messi was seen complaining during the wait, saying in Spanish, “With this type of rule, we’re going in a bad direction.”

Injury-related stoppages in MLS dropped from an average of five to six every match to 1.5 per match.

“How can you find a way to evolve the game and still maintain the integrity of the sport? That’s a fine balance, and understanding that you’re not always going to be given pats on the back, people aren’t always going to say glowing things about new things that you’re going to introduce,” MLS head of sporting innovation Ali Curtis said.

IFAB also agreed to trials being conducted to further look at tactical injury delays by goalkeepers in an effort to “to deter this behavior.”

A timed substitution rule devised by MLS was also adopted by IFAB on Saturday. It directs substituted players to leave the field of play within 10 seconds of the substitution board being displayed. If they don’t, the substitute will not be allowed onto the field until the first stoppage after one minute of play has elapsed.

Last year, IFAB approved a rule change whereby the opposing team is awarded a corner kick if a goalkeeper holds the ball for more than eight seconds.

There will now be a similar rule at throw-ins and goal kicks.

If the referee considers either is taking too long, a five-second visual countdown will be initiated. If the ball is not in play at the end of the countdown the throw-in will be awarded to the opposing team and the goal kick will instead be a corner for the opposing team.

Players Covering Mouths

IFAB said it will hold a consultation process to develop measures to deal with players covering their mouths when confronting opponents during matches.

Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior during a recent Champions League playoff game while covering his mouth with his jersey.

Prestianni denied racially insulting Vinícius. He did not play in the return match against Madrid on Wednesday after being suspended for one match by UEFA.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Unchanged India Bowling First In Kolkata Shootout

  2. IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

  3. What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

  4. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  5. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. The Second Assault At Hathras

  4. For Phoolan, Who Wasn’t A Devi

  5. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  2. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  3. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. Israel launches preemptive strikes on Iran, declares state of emergency

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times