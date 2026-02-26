Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 28 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 28 Preview: Tottenham Hotspur’s alarming slide has dragged them into a genuine relegation scrap, while Arsenal resume their title push against Chelsea and Manchester City chase from close range

English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 28 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List
Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
  • Tottenham sit 16th, four points above the drop zone ahead of a trip to Fulham

  • Third-bottom West Ham show improved resilience, adding pressure to Spurs in the survival fight

  • The title race resumes with leaders Arsenal hosting Chelsea after winning both League Cup semi-final legs against them

  • Manchester City, five points back with a game in hand, travel to Leeds as Erling Haaland returns to his birthplace

What’s been increasingly apparent to despairing Tottenham fans for some months is now suddenly clear for everyone: their team could genuinely be relegated from the Premier League.

Spurs have been regarded for some time as part of England’s so-called “Big Six” — so much so that they were involved in the quickly aborted Super League project in 2021 — but they aren’t playing like it, at least in the Premier League.

Last season, Tottenham finished in 17th place, one spot above the bottom three, but was never in realistic danger of relegation.

This season, the danger is real. Tottenham is in 16th place but just four points above the relegation zone with 11 rounds remaining and is the only team in the league without a win in 2026 heading into a match at Fulham on Sunday.

The only victories this calendar year have come in the Champions League, which Tottenham finished in the top eight after the first stage to advance directly to the round of 16.

Spurs — the Europa League winners last season — haven’t been able to reproduce their European exploits in the Premier League, with their shortcomings exposed in a 4-1 thrashing by fierce rival Arsenal last weekend. That was Igor Tudor ‘s first match in charge of Tottenham and it laid bare the scale of the task facing the Croatian, who replaced Thomas Frank at the helm.

Tudor has a long injury list to deal with — among the top players on it are James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall and Pedro Porro — as well as confidence issues within the squad. Do they have the stomach for a relegation battle?

Also going against Tottenham is the fact that third-to-last West Ham is showing more resilience in recent weeks, losing just one of its eight games in all competitions.

It doesn’t help, either, that while Spurs are at a low ebb, Arsenal is currently the top team in England.

Tottenham has been an ever-present in the Premier League since the competition was founded in 1992, and last played in the second tier in the 1977-78 season.

Key matchups

The title race resumes with first-place Arsenal at home to Chelsea. They recently met over two legs in the English League Cup semifinals and Arsenal won both games.

Manchester City is five points behind in second place, though has a game in hand, and is away to Leeds. That sees City striker Erling Haaland return to the city where he was born.

Players to watch

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko will be looking to score in a third straight game when Crystal Palace visits Old Trafford. Sesko scored an equalizer against West Ham and then a winner at Everton, both times off the bench.

Out of action

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will hope for positive news about Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz, who missed the win at Nottingham Forest last weekend because of back pain.

Liverpool hosts West Ham on Saturday.

Off the field

It seems Crystal Palace and its manager, Oliver Glasner, are heading toward a messy break-up.

Glasner, who led Palace to its first ever trophy last season by winning the FA Cup, has already confirmed he’s leaving his job at the end of the season and has been non-committal about whether he would even be staying that long.

Fans held up a banner containing the words, “Fans disrespected — Glasner finished” during a match against Wolverhampton last weekend.

Published At:
