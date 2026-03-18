Orlando 108-113 Oklahoma City, NBA: Gilgeous-Alexander Helps Thunder Post 10th Straight Win, Enter Playoffs

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, centre, has ball stripped away by Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second half of their NBA basketball game. Photo: AP

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, centre, has ball stripped away by Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second half of their NBA basketball game. Photo: AP