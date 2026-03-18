Orlando 108-113 Oklahoma City, NBA: Gilgeous-Alexander Helps Thunder Post 10th Straight Win, Enter Playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder sealed their third consecutive playoff appearance with the victory over Orlando Magic, becoming the first team in the NBA 2026 season to do so

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Associated Press
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Orlando Magic Vs Oklahoma City Thunder match report nba 2026 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playoffs
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, centre, has ball stripped away by Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second half of their NBA basketball game. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Orlando Magic 113-108

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points

  • Chet Holmgren added 20 points and 12 rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Orlando Magic 113-108 Tuesday night for their 10th straight win.

Chet Holmgren added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder and Ajay Mitchell had 16 points, five of them during a mid-fourth quarter run that put the Thunder ahead to stay.

Paolo Banchero had 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Orlando. Jalen Suggs added 14 points for the Magic, who lost on a second straight night after a seven-game win streak of their own.

Gilgeous-Alexander's record 129th game scoring 20 or more points was accomplished on 14 for 27 shooting and 9 of 11 free throws. He hit 3 of 5 3-point shots, the final one giving the Thunder a 102-96 lead with 3:11 remaining.

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His streak of 20-plus point road games, also an NBA record, reached 61 games.

Holmgren scored on three dunks and a midrange jumper while Oklahoma City opened the second quarter on a 19-5 spurt to lead 45-27, the largest lead of the game.

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Jevon Carter started Orlando's response with back-to-back 3-pointers, and Banchero opened the third quarter with a scoring burst to put the Magic up by seven points.

Gilgeous-Alexander was on the bench when Mitchell scored inside to lift the Thunder to a 91-90 lead with 8:05 left. He followed with a three-point play and Isaiah Joe added a 3-pointer.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein played his third straight scoreless game for the Thunder, finishing with seven rebounds and eight assists in 16 minutes.

Up Next

Thunder: Play at Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Magic: Play at Charlotte on Thursday night.

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