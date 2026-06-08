WTC Points Table 2025-27: Australia Stay Top After England’s Lord’s Triumph Against New Zealand

England secured a 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s to take a 1-0 lead in the series
The win earned England 12 WTC points, though they remain seventh in the standings with a PCT of 37.88
New Zealand dropped to joint fourth in the WTC table, while Australia continue to lead the standings with 87.50 PCT
England’s commanding 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s has brought fresh movement to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings.
Ben Stokes’ side secured their first win of the ongoing cycle after a difficult start, while New Zealand slipped down the table despite arriving in England on the back of a strong run of results. The victory was built on a superb bowling performance, with Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson starring as England wrapped up the match on Day 4.
The result carries significant weight in the WTC race, where teams are ranked based on percentage of points won (PCT) rather than total points. England earned 12 valuable points from the win, improving their position, while New Zealand lost ground in the battle for a top-two finish and a place in the 2027 WTC Final at Lord’s.
Australia continue to lead the standings comfortably, having won seven of their first eight matches. Defending WTC champions South Africa remain second, while Sri Lanka occupy third place with an impressive points percentage.
WTC 2025-27 Updated Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Ded
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75
|3
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|4=
|Bangladesh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|28
|58.33
|4=
|New Zealand
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|28
|58.33
|6
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|7
|England
|11
|4
|6
|1
|2
|50
|37.88
|8
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|4
|8.33
|9
|West Indies
|8
|0
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4.17
England Gain Ground but Remain Seventh
While England’s victory was crucial, it was not enough to lift them out of seventh place. Their PCT rose from 31.67 to 37.88, reflecting the impact of the win but also highlighting the damage done by earlier defeats and points deductions. Still, with two more Tests remaining against New Zealand, England have an opportunity to continue climbing the table.
For New Zealand, the defeat proved costly. The Black Caps dropped from second to joint fourth, level with Bangladesh on 58.33 PCT. With several heavyweight series still to come in the cycle, the standings remain tightly packed behind Australia.
What It Means for India and the WTC Race
India currently sit sixth with a PCT of 48.15 after nine matches. Although they remain outside the top four, the race is still wide open, and a strong run in upcoming Tests could quickly transform their position. Meanwhile, the two-time WTC finalists are currently in action in an one-off Test against Afghanistan which is not a part of WTC 2025-27 cycle.
Australia and South Africa have established an early advantage, but the battle for the two WTC Final spots is far from settled. With more than a year remaining in the cycle, every Test result will continue to have a major impact on the standings.