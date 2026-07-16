MLC 2026: Every Record Broken In Washington Freedom's Historic 267 Chase Over MI New York - Stats Check

Century Mania

3 Centuries – A T20 First

For the first time ever, three batters scored centuries in the same men's T20 match:

Nicholas Pooran

Steven Smith

Andries Gous

2 Chase Hundreds

Smith and Gous became only the second pair to score centuries in the same successful T20 chase.

4th Captain Duo

Pooran and Smith became only the fourth pair of captains to score T20 hundreds in the same match.