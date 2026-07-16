MLC 2026: Every Record Broken In Washington Freedom's Historic 267 Chase Over MI New York - Stats Check

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Washington Freedom's record-breaking chase against MI New York rewrote T20 history with 51 sixes, three centuries, a 536-run aggregate, and multiple batting milestones in the MLC Eliminator

Every Record Broken In Washington Freedoms Historic 267 Chase Over MI New York - Stats Check
MI New York captain Nicholas Pooran celebrates after reaching his century during the MLC 2026 Eliminator against Washington Freedom. Pooran's blistering 31-ball hundred became the fastest century in Major League Cricket history and one of several records set during the historic contest. Photo: X/MINYCricket
Summary of this article

  • Washington Freedom completed the highest successful T20 chase, hunting down 267 to beat MI New York in the MLC Eliminator

  • The match shattered multiple records, including 51 sixes, 536 runs, and the first-ever three centurions in a men's T20

  • Nicholas Pooran, Steven Smith and Andries Gous starred, while Kieron Pollard crossed 1,000 career T20 sixes

If you thought T20 cricket had already reached its limits, think again. The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 Eliminator between Washington Freedom and MI New York at Oakland rewrote the history books from the very first innings.

Washington Freedom chased down a mammoth 267-run target, finishing on 270/4 to register the highest successful run chase in T20 history.

In a match where bowlers barely had a moment to celebrate, fans witnessed 536 runs, 51 sixes, three centuries, a record partnership and multiple individual milestones, all in a single evening

The Records That Made This Match Historic

267 – Highest Successful Chase in T20 History

Washington Freedom chased down 267, breaking the previous world record for the highest successful T20 chase.

270/4 – Biggest Total in MLC History

Freedom's winning score is now:

  • Highest team total in MLC

  • Highest score ever in a men's T20 playoff/knockout match.

536 Runs – Second-Highest Match Aggregate

The two teams combined for 536 runs, with only one men's T20 match (549 runs in IPL 2024) producing more.

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Six-Hitting Frenzy

51 Sixes – New World Record

No men's T20 has ever witnessed more sixes in a single game.

29 Sixes – MI New York's Incredible Innings

  • Most sixes by a team in MLC history.

  • Joint-second most sixes in any men's T20 innings.

1,001 Sixes – Pollard's Historic Landmark

Kieron Pollard became only the second batter after Chris Gayle to hit 1,000+ career T20 sixes.

Century Mania

3 Centuries – A T20 First

For the first time ever, three batters scored centuries in the same men's T20 match:

2 Chase Hundreds

Smith and Gous became only the second pair to score centuries in the same successful T20 chase.

4th Captain Duo

Pooran and Smith became only the fourth pair of captains to score T20 hundreds in the same match.

Pooran's Record-Smashing Knock

31 Balls – Fastest MLC Century

Also:

  • Joint sixth-fastest men's T20 hundred

  • Second-fastest franchise T20 century

  • Fastest century in a T20 knockout match

14 Balls – Fastest MLC Fifty

Pooran rewrote another record before even reaching three figures.

Partnership for the Ages

241 Runs – Smith & Gous

One stand. Five records.

  • Highest partnership in MLC history

  • Highest partnership in a T20 chase

  • Highest stand for the second wicket or lower

  • Joint-second highest partnership in men's T20s

  • First-ever 200-run partnership in MLC

A Historic Night for USA Cricket

1 – First Local Centurion

Andries Gous became the first USA/local batter to score an MLC century.

Batters Ruled the Night

5 Batters, One Incredible Feat

Five players scored 50+ runs.

Every one of them:

  • Struck at 200+

  • Hit at least six sixes

It was the first time this has happened in men's T20 cricket.

3 Sub-20-Ball Fifties

Pooran, Pollard and Smith all reached fifty in fewer than 20 balls, making it only the second such instance in men's T20s.

The Bowling Record That Didn't Go Unnoticed

4/29 – Rachin Ravindra's Gem

On a night dominated by batters, Ravindra:

  • Claimed his third MLC four-wicket haul

  • Now has the second-most four-fors in league history

  • Bowled at 7.25 an over, less than half the combined economy of every other bowler

  • Became only the second bowler to take four wickets while the opposition still crossed 266 in a men's T20.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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