Smith is an Australian cricketer and former captain of the Australian national team in all formats. He's considered one of the finest Test batsmen since Don Bradman. Smith played pivotal roles in Australia's victories in the 2015 and 2023 Cricket World Cups, the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, and the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final. Initially selected as a leg-spinning all-rounder in 2010, Smith's batting prowess in domestic cricket quickly shifted focus. He now primarily bats, occasionally bowling. After a stint as a bowling all-rounder from 2010 to 2011, Smith returned to the Test team as a batter in 2013. He assumed the captaincy in late 2015, predominantly batting at number 3 or 4 across formats.

Steve Smith's cricket journey began in the 2008 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he showcased his all-round abilities with 114 runs and seven wickets. He debuted in first-class cricket for New South Wales in January 2008.

In 2009, he played a vital role in New South Wales' Twenty20 Champions League victory. Smith emerged as the top wicket-taker in the 2008 KFC Big Bash tournament.

Following his Test debut in 2010, Steve Smith quickly established himself as a player for Australia. He returned to international cricket in 2013 after a hiatus, making significant contributions in the 2013 Ashes series.

In the 2013-14 Ashes series in Australia, Smith scored his first Test century on home soil in Perth and followed it up with another century in the fifth Test at the SCG, contributing to Australia's 5-0 series win.

Following the Ashes series, Australia faced Pakistan in a T20 match and three ODIs in the UAE. Smith scored three runs in the T20 but played a pivotal role in the ODI series, scoring his maiden ODI century in the first match and contributing significantly in the next two matches. Despite controversy over a catch, Australia reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC ODI Rankings, with Smith named player of the series.

In August 2014, Smith debuted in ODIs and scored his first century against Pakistan, later excelling in Tests against South Africa and India, earning consecutive man of the series awards.

He shone in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, scoring a crucial century in the semi-final and remaining unbeaten with 58 runs in the final, which Australia won. Smith emerged as the highest run-scorer for Australia in the tournament, with 402 runs at an average of 67, earning him a place in the ICC's teams of the tournament.

His career took a tumultuous turn in 2018 during the South Africa tour due to a ball-tampering scandal. Smith was suspended for 12 months, and his leadership roles were revoked for another 12 months. He tearfully apologized, taking full responsibility for the incident.

In the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Smith showcased his talent, notably in the semi-final against England, scoring 85 runs.

The 2019 Ashes series marked Smith's return to Test cricket with remarkable performances, including two centuries in the first Test and finishing with 774 runs at an average of 110.57, earning him the Compton-Miller Medal for the second time.

Despite a form slump afterward, Smith continued to contribute to the Australian team, leading to his appointment as vice-captain in November 2021.

In recent tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2022, Smith displayed his batting prowess with crucial runs, including a century in the second test against Sri Lanka.

On January 10, 2024, Smith was named as an opener for Tests against West Indies after Warner's retirement. On January 12, 2024, he opened for Sydney Sixers, scoring 0, coinciding with Warner's season debut for Sydney Thunder.

In 2010, Steve Smith debuted in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, later joining Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011.

In 2012, he played for Pune Warriors India, then moved to Rajasthan Royals in 2014. He captained the Royals in 2015 and later joined Rising Pune Super giants in 2016. Smith led the Super giants to the 2017 final.

In 2018, he captained Rajasthan Royals but stepped down due to a ball-tampering scandal, resulting in his ban from the 2018 IPL. Despite this, he was retained by Rajasthan Royals for the 2019 season, scoring 319 runs.

He was unsold in the 2022 IPL auctions..