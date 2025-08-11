Cincinnati Open 2025, Round 2 Results: Coco Gauff Storms Past Wang As Navarro Suffers Early Exit

Gauff, who downed Karolina Muchova in the 2023 final, eased into the third round of the competition with a 6-3 6-2 triumph in one hour and 10 minutes

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Coco-Gauff
Coco Gauff at the Cincinnati Open
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Gauff beat Karolina Muchova to move into the third round

She will face Dayana Yastermska in the next round

Navarro was beaten 6-4 1-6 6-4 by qualifier Ella Seidel

Coco Gauff kickstarted her quest for the Cincinnati Open title with a routine victory over Xinyu Wang on Sunday. 

Gauff, who downed Karolina Muchova in the 2023 final, eased into the third round of the competition with a 6-3 6-2 triumph in one hour and 10 minutes. 

After losing to eventual Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko in her last match, Gauff started strong with an early break of serve in the opening set. 

The American traded breaks with Wang but was able to get the better of her opponents serve to take the early advantage in the contest. 

And from there, Gauff cruised to victory, breaking her opponent twice before wrapping up the victory with a fierce serve that Wang returned into the net. 

The second seed will now face Dayana Yastermska in the next round, though Gauff's compatriot Emma Navarro suffered an early exit from the tournament. 

Navarro was beaten 6-4 1-6 6-4 by qualifier Ella Seidel, seeing her become the highest-ranked seed to fall at the first hurdle in Cincinnati. 

Elsewhere, Jasmine Paolini was put through her paces by Maria Sakkari, but she was able to overcome two tie-breaks to clinch a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) victory.

Jessica Pegula also eased into the third round with a straight-sets victory over Kimberly Birrell, with last year's runner-up earning a 6-4 6-3 triumph. 

Data Debrief: Gauff bounces back with a bang

A week ago in Montreal, Gauff exited the tournament with 42 double faults in three matches, and did struggle on serve here, registering eight against Wang. 

But she was able to overcome those serving struggles to get over the line here, something she has made a habit of doing in her first match at tournaments in her career. 

Indeed, Gauff's victory saw her move past her opening match in 36 of the 44 WTA-1000 tournaments she has appeared in. Only Martina Hingis (46) has won more such matches in Tier1/WTA-1000 competitions before turning 22. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son