Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Carry India’s Lone Hope

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng, BWF World Tour Finals 2025
India’s men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be the country’s sole representatives at the BWF World Tour Finals 2025, which gets underway in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.
The former world No. 1 pair, currently ranked third, open their campaign against China’s Paris 2024 silver medallists Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng, who hold a 7-3 edge in the head-to-head.
Sat-Chi, bronze medallists at the World Championships and runners-up at the Hong Kong Open and China Masters, are placed in Group B alongside Liang/Wang, Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, and Malaysia’s Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik.
Head-To-Head
Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang hold the edge in the head-to-head, having won seven of their 10 meetings against Satwik and Chirag.
Streaming Info
The BWF World Tour Finals 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India, with live telecast available on Sports18 3 and Sports18 1 HD channels
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Wang Chang-Liang Weikeng, BWF World Tour Finals 2025
