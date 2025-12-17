Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Carry India’s Lone Hope

BWF World Tour Finals 2025: All eyes will be on the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Wang Chang-Liang Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour Finals 2025. India’s men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the country’s sole representatives, begin their campaign in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday against China’s Paris 2024 silver medallists Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng, who lead their head-to-head 7-3. Sat-Chi, bronze medallists at the World Championships and runners-up at the Hong Kong Open and China Masters, are in Group B alongside Liang/Wang, Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, and Malaysia’s Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik. Stay tuned for live updates.

17 Dec 2025, 04:09:17 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Head-To-Head Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang hold the edge in the head-to-head, having won seven of their 10 meetings against Satwik and Chirag.

17 Dec 2025, 03:55:57 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Streaming Info The BWF World Tour Finals 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India, with live telecast available on Sports18 3 and Sports18 1 HD channels