Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Carry India’s Lone Hope

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Wang Chang/Liang Weikeng, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Get play-by-play action from the BWF World Tour Finals 2025 clash between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty against Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng. Stay tuned for live updates

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Satwik Chirag Vs Chang Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025 Updates
BWF World Tour Finals 2025: All eyes will be on the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. X
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Wang Chang-Liang Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour Finals 2025. India’s men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the country’s sole representatives, begin their campaign in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday against China’s Paris 2024 silver medallists Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng, who lead their head-to-head 7-3. Sat-Chi, bronze medallists at the World Championships and runners-up at the Hong Kong Open and China Masters, are in Group B alongside Liang/Wang, Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, and Malaysia’s Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Preview

India’s men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be the country’s sole representatives at the BWF World Tour Finals 2025, which gets underway in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.

The former world No. 1 pair, currently ranked third, open their campaign against China’s Paris 2024 silver medallists Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng, who hold a 7-3 edge in the head-to-head.

Sat-Chi, bronze medallists at the World Championships and runners-up at the Hong Kong Open and China Masters, are placed in Group B alongside Liang/Wang, Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, and Malaysia’s Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Head-To-Head

Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang hold the edge in the head-to-head, having won seven of their 10 meetings against Satwik and Chirag.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Streaming Info

The BWF World Tour Finals 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India, with live telecast available on Sports18 3 and Sports18 1 HD channels

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Wang Chang-Liang Weikeng LIVE Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, bringing you all the badminton action. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
