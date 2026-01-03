Jharkhand Vs Kerala Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Will Sanju Samson Play Today?
Jharkhand Vs Kerala Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: The Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand are placed third in Elite Group A with 12 points, while Kerala stand fourth. Follow the live score and updates from India's premier 50-over domestic cricket tournament
Jharkhand Vs Kerala Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Sanju Samson is part of India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: File
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth-round, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match between Jharkhand and Kerala at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad on Saturday (January 3). The Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand, crowned Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions earlier, have notched up a hat-trick of wins in the competition and are placed third in Elite Group A with 12 points. Kerala, on the other hand, have had an up-down campaign, logging two wins and lying fourth (eight points). Their star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has not played the tournament so far and there is a question mark on his participation today as well, with the New Zealand series and T20 World Cup on the anvil. Follow the live score and updates from India's premier 50-over domestic cricket tournament.
Jharkhand Vs Kerala Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Match Details
Fixture: Jharkhand vs Kerala, Group A
Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5
Venue: ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad
Date: Saturday, December 3, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM IST
Live Streaming: -
Live Telecast: -
