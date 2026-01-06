Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

As for me, I will fly like a row of wild white doves in that blue sky, the sky of clean freedom above the Mediterranean where the sun glares freely, and I’ll try to acquire my food from the spume. Far out, I will see the wet mountains glisten under the rays after the rain is over. The water of the little ponds will be clear on the surface of the rocks for the shepherds to drink from; I can almost perceive one of those shepherds now: his stick on his shoulders, a hand on each end. He’s whistling to creatures that cannot be seen with the bare eye, as they catch warmth under the sunlight, as Neruda said; to the raindrops falling from the green grasses onto hedgehogs; to the snails moving slowly as they’re hung down from the shining rocks in the mountains of Palestine; to the rustling of sheep between wilderness trees; and to all that is alive and sweet and free under this blue morning sky. We’ll meet there, my love! There where the springs aren’t betrayed by their sounds, where everything stands naked in its true form and beautiful at once, where the cascades fall without feeling the tragedy of falling, where we can hug for one time, for the first time, with purity and humaneness and warmth and you, as well, must try to fly!