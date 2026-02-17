Al Hussein vs Esteghlal LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Hosts Aim To Maintain Winning Streak
Al Hussein vs Esteghlal LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the quarterfinal between Al Hussein and Esteghlal at the Amman International Stadium on February 17, 2026. Al-Hussein is having a strong season in 2026, sitting second in the Jordanian championship, just two points behind the leader, and remaining unbeaten at home with four wins and a draw. They also topped their group in the Asian Champions League 2 and opened the round of 16 with a 1-0 away win over Esteghlal. Esteghlal, meanwhile, finished second in their group and trail the leader by six points, making it challenging for them to advance after a 1-0 loss to Al-Hussein, though coach Ricardo Sa Pinto’s side will be determined to fight on.
LIVE UPDATES
Welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the quarterfinal between Al Hussein and Esteghlal at the Amman International Stadium on February 17, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.