India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Arshdeep Singh's Reckless Throw Makes Daryl Mitchell Furious - Watch

Arshdeep Singh throws a ball towards the stumps in the 11th over which in turn hits Daryl Mitchell and gets the Kiwi batter furious in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026
Umpire Richard Illingworth speaks with India's Arshdeep Singh after a misguided throw by the latter hit New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell's bat during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arshdeep Singh hits Daryl Mitchell with a throw, getting the batter fuming

  • The umpires and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in between to cool down things

  • The umpires had a brief chat with Arshdeep Singh soon after the incident

India and New Zealand are fighting it out to clinch the T20 World Cup 2026 title at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

As the match moved to its deciding end, tempers flared in the 11th over of New Zealand's innings between Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh and Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell.

As Arshdeep Singh bowled a pinpoint yorker, Dary Mitchell played it straight into the hands of the bowler, and the bowler threw the ball into the stumps as he felt that Mitchell moved out of the crease, while playing the shot, but it hit Mitchell, which got the tall Kiwi batter fuming.

What added fuel to the fire was Arshdeep Singh's nonchalant behaviour after hitting the ball, which got Mitchell angrier.

However, the umpire stepped in to give a mild warning to the Indian bowler and had a little chat about the incident. Also, the Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, went to the batter to pacify him and cool down the situation.

At the end, the situation didn't escalate, and Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell were seen shaking hands to end the matter. Watch the video of the incident here:

Sanju Samson Shines As India Post Mammoth 255/6

Earlier, India after being invited to bat first posted a staggering 255/6 in the final of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on the back of Sanju Samson's blistering 89-run knock off just 46 balls.

Related Content
New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner toss a ball during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket final match against India in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 7, 2026. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Three Kiwi Players Who Could Pose Major Threat To Men In Blue
India's Hardik Pandya, left, celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after the dismissal of England's Phil Salt during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026 - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Injury News And Form Ahead Of Ahmedabad Clash
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. - Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
T20 World Cup 2026: Daryl Mitchell Reveals Why New Zealand Aren’t Feeling Semifinal Pressure Against South Africa
India's Arshdeep Singh, left, and Hardik Pandya during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Is Arshdeep Singh Not Playing Today?
Related Content

He had a breath-taking 98-run stand with Abhishek Sharma in just 43 balls. The out-of-form Abhishek Sharma came into his own at the biggest stage and smashed an 18-ball half-century - fastest of the T20 World Cup history.

Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dubey also chipped with value contributions to get India to a gigantic 255/6 in a T20 World Cup final.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Final LIVE, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Create History In Ahmedabad - Reactions

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Hathras: Family Awaits Relocation

  2. The Politics Of Accommodation: DMK’s Strategy Of Many Allies

  3. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

  4. Modi to Launch ₹33,500-Crore Infrastructure Projects, Expand Delhi Metro Network

  5. Middle East conflict: 100 flights cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai airports

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  2. Balen Shah’s RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Set to Form Government

  3. Women Of The World:  How They Bear The Brunt Of War And Displacement

  4. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence