India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Arshdeep Singh's Reckless Throw Makes Daryl Mitchell Furious - Watch

India and New Zealand are fighting it out to clinch the T20 World Cup 2026 title at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
As the match moved to its deciding end, tempers flared in the 11th over of New Zealand's innings between Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh and Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell.
As Arshdeep Singh bowled a pinpoint yorker, Dary Mitchell played it straight into the hands of the bowler, and the bowler threw the ball into the stumps as he felt that Mitchell moved out of the crease, while playing the shot, but it hit Mitchell, which got the tall Kiwi batter fuming.
What added fuel to the fire was Arshdeep Singh's nonchalant behaviour after hitting the ball, which got Mitchell angrier.
However, the umpire stepped in to give a mild warning to the Indian bowler and had a little chat about the incident. Also, the Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, went to the batter to pacify him and cool down the situation.
At the end, the situation didn't escalate, and Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell were seen shaking hands to end the matter. Watch the video of the incident here:
Sanju Samson Shines As India Post Mammoth 255/6
Earlier, India after being invited to bat first posted a staggering 255/6 in the final of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on the back of Sanju Samson's blistering 89-run knock off just 46 balls.
He had a breath-taking 98-run stand with Abhishek Sharma in just 43 balls. The out-of-form Abhishek Sharma came into his own at the biggest stage and smashed an 18-ball half-century - fastest of the T20 World Cup history.
Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dubey also chipped with value contributions to get India to a gigantic 255/6 in a T20 World Cup final.