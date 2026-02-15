India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Is Arshdeep Singh Not Playing Today?

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl, sticking with the same XI
India left out Arshdeep Singh despite his strong T20I record
Team management preferred Kuldeep Yadav, backing spin on a surface expected to be slow
India and Pakistan’s marquee T20 World Cup 2026 showdown in Colombo has been filled with buildup, off-field headlines and intense anticipation even before a ball is bowled.
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India, and while the visitors field an unchanged side, India have made two notable changes, Abhishek Sharma returns and pacer Arshdeep Singh makes way for an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav.
The no-handshake moment at the toss added another layer to the rivalry, but on the pitch it’s all about strategy and combinations under floodlights at the R. Premadasa Stadium tonight.
Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing today?
Despite being one of India’s most effective T20 bowlers and among the team’s top wicket-takers in recent years, Arshdeep Singh has been left out of the playing XI for tonight’s clash. The decision reflects a tactical shift by the Indian management, who have opted to go with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav instead.
Reports suggest that conditions at Colombo, known for slowing up and aiding spin, prompted the move to bolster the spin department against Pakistan’s lineup.
The gamble for an extra spinner over a frontline pacer like Arshdeep is significant, especially given his reputation in T20Is, but team strategy appears to prioritise control in the middle overs