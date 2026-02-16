IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

“How should I not shake hands with [Mohammad] Kaif, why should I misbehave with him on live tv, no matter what he says or does. This is not fair, if you don’t want to play, then don’t play. If you can’t bear with each other, then don’t play with each other, let it go. If you want to put the country first, then forget the money from cricket,” Shoaib Akhtar said.