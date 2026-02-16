IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

Shoaib Akhtar said teams should not play if they can’t exchange basic respect like handshakes
He cited Mohammad Kaif as an example of maintaining sportsmanship on live TV
Akhtar’s remarks were seen as a direct message to India skipper Suryakumar Yadav
India and Pakistan’s marquee ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo was always going to be more than just a cricket match, and recent comments around the hand-shake controversy have ensured it stayed at the centre of global debate.
Ahead of the fixture, both sides once again chose not to shake hands at the toss, continuing a trend that began in the 2025 Asia Cup after heightened political tensions between the two nations. As captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha walked past each other without the customary gesture. Among those to weigh in strongly was former Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhtar, never one to sit on the fence.
Shoaib Akhtar raises concerns over image
Akhtar’s most talked-about line summed up his thinking. “You come and don’t shake hands, what other countries will think, they will surely think, ‘what kind of nations these two (India and Pakistan) are?’” he said, arguing that moments like these shape how the rivalry is perceived beyond South Asia.
The former Pakistan pacer also referred to fellow panellist and former India batter Mohammad Kaif during the discussion. Shoaib Akhtar used his equation with the ex-India batter to underline what he believes should be the standard of sportsmanship for current captain Suryakumar Yadav.
“How should I not shake hands with [Mohammad] Kaif, why should I misbehave with him on live tv, no matter what he says or does. This is not fair, if you don’t want to play, then don’t play. If you can’t bear with each other, then don’t play with each other, let it go. If you want to put the country first, then forget the money from cricket,” Shoaib Akhtar said.
Comments from cricketing voices
Former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also reacted and didn’t mince words when criticising the ongoing no-handshake policy. Speaking on social media ahead of the T20 World Cup match, he said: “This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all.” Manjrekar’s comments highlighted a wider debate about sportsmanship and national image in the context of cricket’s oldest rivalry.
Meanwhile, former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali expressed his own view ahead of the match, stating, “There should be no handshake even if ICC asks for it. I have never shaken hands, I never had this habit… They say it is the spirit of the game; I don’t believe in that.” His remarks reflected a contrasting perspective on tradition and competition.