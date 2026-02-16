IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

Shoaib Akhtar urges teams to skip matches if respect is missing, citing Mohammad Kaif while sending a pointed message to India captain Suryakumar Yadav

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row
Shoaib Akhtar. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shoaib Akhtar said teams should not play if they can’t exchange basic respect like handshakes

  • He cited Mohammad Kaif as an example of maintaining sportsmanship on live TV

  • Akhtar’s remarks were seen as a direct message to India skipper Suryakumar Yadav

India and Pakistan’s marquee ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo was always going to be more than just a cricket match, and recent comments around the hand-shake controversy have ensured it stayed at the centre of global debate.

Ahead of the fixture, both sides once again chose not to shake hands at the toss, continuing a trend that began in the 2025 Asia Cup after heightened political tensions between the two nations. As captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha walked past each other without the customary gesture. Among those to weigh in strongly was former Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhtar, never one to sit on the fence.

Shoaib Akhtar raises concerns over image

Akhtar’s most talked-about line summed up his thinking. “You come and don’t shake hands, what other countries will think, they will surely think, ‘what kind of nations these two (India and Pakistan) are?’” he said, arguing that moments like these shape how the rivalry is perceived beyond South Asia.

The former Pakistan pacer also referred to fellow panellist and former India batter Mohammad Kaif during the discussion. Shoaib Akhtar used his equation with the ex-India batter to underline what he believes should be the standard of sportsmanship for current captain Suryakumar Yadav.

“How should I not shake hands with [Mohammad] Kaif, why should I misbehave with him on live tv, no matter what he says or does. This is not fair, if you don’t want to play, then don’t play. If you can’t bear with each other, then don’t play with each other, let it go. If you want to put the country first, then forget the money from cricket,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

Related Content
Related Content

Comments from cricketing voices

Former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also reacted and didn’t mince words when criticising the ongoing no-handshake policy. Speaking on social media ahead of the T20 World Cup match, he said: “This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all.” Manjrekar’s comments highlighted a wider debate about sportsmanship and national image in the context of cricket’s oldest rivalry.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali expressed his own view ahead of the match, stating, “There should be no handshake even if ICC asks for it. I have never shaken hands, I never had this habit… They say it is the spirit of the game; I don’t believe in that.” His remarks reflected a contrasting perspective on tradition and competition.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AUS vs SL LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka To Bowl First, Mitchell Marsh Comes In - Check Playing XIs

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report, Kandy Weather Forecast; Check Prediction

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

  5. Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

  4. Second Edition Of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Survey Set For Monday Release

  5. Day In Pics: February 15, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  2. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  3. BNP Signals Constructive Engagement with India After Landslide Victory in Bangladesh Polls

  4. Iran, US to Hold Second Round of Nuclear Talks as Tensions Simmer

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. SC Nine-Judge Bench to Hear ‘Industry’ Definition Case from March 17

  2. Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win

  3. India Tops AI Skills Globally, Avoids Over-Regulation To Boost Innovation: MoS Jitin Prasada

  4. PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

  5. AFG Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Zadran, Omarzai Power Afghanistan To 5-Wicket Win - As It Happened

  6. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

  7. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  8. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh