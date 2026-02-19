India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

Suryakumar Yadav set the tone of India's World Cup with a blistering 84-run knock against the USA
Ishan Kishan has been India's highest run-scorer in the tournament so far with 176 runs in 4 matches
India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs in a one-sided affair
India topped Group A by winning all four matches and marched into the Super Eight stage with a blemish-free record. Though they got out of jail against the USA in their first game courtesy of skipper Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning 84 runs, but ever since they have clinical in their performance in the group stage.
India will start their Super Eight campaign with a high-stakes clash against South Africa, who are coming after winning all their group matches. The Narendra Modi Stadium will be a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final, and whichever team win the clash will have one foot in the semi-finals.
However, before the high-pressure game, let's have a sneak peek into India's top moments from their group stage of the World Cup:
1. Suryakumar Yadav's Match-Saving Innings Against The USA
India were expected to steamroll the USA in the first match at the Wankhede Stadium but to everyone's surprise, they were left reeling at 77/6 at one stage. At that stage, skipper Suryakumar Yadav took matters in his own hands and played a match-saving knock of 84 not out in just 49 balls to take India to a respectable total of 161/9 against the spirited USA. At the end, the hosts won the game by 29 runs, and Surya's innings proved to be the difference between the two teams.
2. Ishan Kishan's 27-Ball Fifty Vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan is always a high-stakes game, and this time it was even more intense given the boycott call by Pakistan before the game. India got off to a shaky start in the match as they lost Abhishek Sharma in the first over, yet it didn't faze Ishan Kishan, who took on the Pakistan bowlers and smashed a 27-ball fifty to give his team a head start on a tricky pitch, which proved to be the deciding factor in the end. The southpaw wicketkeeper batter slammed 77 runs in just 40 balls, including 10 fours and 3 sixes. India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs, and Ishan Kishan was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his heroics.
3. Suryakumar Yadav's Bowing Celebration
India put on a clinical show against Pakistan to maul them by 61 runs in R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India posted a decent 176 runs on board on a tricky wicket and in response, wrapped up Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs. Pakistan's newfound mystery spinner Usman Tariq was the talk of the town before the match. Despite all the buzz around him, Tariq didn't have much impact on the match, but Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav's imitation of Tariq's bowling celebration on the wicket of a Pakistani batter caught the attention of fans.
4. No Handshake Policy Continues Between India-Pakistan
Another hot topic before the India-Pakistan clash was whether normalcy would resume between both teams and whether the cricketing tradition of handshake, which was stalled during the Asia Cup last year, would resume. Both the captains were asked about it during their respective press conferences on the eve of the match, to which the Indian captain replied that you'll get to know once the match takes place, and it got clear during the toss that the no handshake policy will continue as both players didn't initiate it during the toss which even continued after the match got over.
5. Abhishek Sharma's Third Consecutive Duck
Abhishek Sharma was the talk of the town before the T20 World Cup, and the fans were expecting the World No.1 T20 opener to take the world by storm in the tournament. However, contrary to everyone's expectations, the southpaw opener is having a horrific run in the tournament. He has so far registered three ducks in all the matches he has played against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. He also had some stomach issues during the start of the competition that added to his woes, but more than that, his shaken confidence and inability to counter off-spinners are what worry the team management and Indian fans.