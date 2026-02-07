IND Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hosts Begin Title Defence In Group A Clash Tonight

IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!
Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the T20 World Cup match between India and USA. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.
Get magazine delivered to your doorstepBuy on Amazon
Get latest issue delivered instantlyBuy on Blinkit
Only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow & Kolkata
Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the T20 World Cup match between India and USA. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.