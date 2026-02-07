IND Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hosts Begin Title Defence In Group A Clash Tonight

India's Hardik Pandya with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against USA, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

IND vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India will begin its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in a high-profile clash against the USA at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday evening, with the hosts aiming to defend the title they won in 2024 and become the first team to successfully retain the trophy. India arrive in strong form and will look to set the tone early in familiar conditions, backed by a powerful batting lineup and seasoned bowling attack. The USA, meanwhile, have gradually built respect on the world stage , making the Super 8s in their debut in 2024, and will be keen to upset the champions and kickstart their tournament with confidence. A sold-out crowd and enthusiastic home support are expected to add to the electric atmosphere in this opening match.

LIVE UPDATES