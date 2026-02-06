India Vs USA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch; Mumbai Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

India take on USA in the third match of T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, Feb 7
As for Mumbai's weather, expect some dew but no rain
Live streaming and telecast info listed below
India begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 in Mumbai, taking on the United States at the iconic Wankhede Stadium as defending champions eager to retain their title on home soil.
The Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav and bolstered by in-form batters such as Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, arrives in red-hot form after strong performances in warm-up and the recently-concluded T20I sereis against New Zealand, maintaining dominance across T20Is in recent months.
India’s balanced bowling attack featuring world-class pacers and spin options is expected to complement their batting firepower as they aim for an emphatic start in Group A.
For the USA, this match represents a significant opportunity to challenge one of cricket’s most established teams on the big stage. Having already tasted competitive action in warm-up fixtures, including a notable showing against India A, the Americans will look to leverage their growing confidence and unique playing styles to upset the balance.
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Best Finishes
IND
|Year
|Round
|2007
|Champions
|2009
|Super 8
|2010
|Super 8
|2012
|Super 8
|2014
|Runners-up
|2016
|Semi-finals
|2021
|Group Stage
|2022
|Semi-finals
|2024
|Champions
USA
|Year
|Round
|2024
|Super 8 (Reached Super 8)
|2026
|Group Stage (ongoing)
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: H2H
These two nations have faced each other only once on the international stage with India dominating with a seven-wicket win.
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report
The weather for India vs USA in Mumbai looks favourable for tomorrow’s match. Forecasts suggest clear, sunny skies throughout the day, with temperatures peaking around 30°C before dipping to about 23°C in the evening, ideal for a full game without rain interruptions.
Humidity near the Arabian Sea will be moderate, and there are no significant chances of rainfall expected during play.
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The Wankhede Stadium pitch in Mumbai is expected to be batting-friendly for this high-profile clash. The surface traditionally offers good pace and bounce early on, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat, helping strokeplay and high scores, especially under lights. Average first-innings totals at this ground in T20s often fall between 175–190 runs, making it ideal for aggressive batting. Spinners may have limited assistance, while disciplined pace bowling and variations could be effective in the middle overs. Dew later in the evening could also make it slightly easier for teams chasing under lights.
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.
India VS USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Likely Playing XIs
India Playing 11 Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakaravarthy.
USA Playing 11: Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar.
India VS USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh
USA: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Teams
Afghanistan, Australia (2021 champions), Canada, England (2010 and 2022 champions), India (2007 and 2024 champions), Ireland, Italy (debutants), Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan (2009 champions), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka (2014 champions), United Arab Emirates, United States, West Indies (2012 and 2016 champions), and Zimbabwe.
Scotland replaced Bangladesh.