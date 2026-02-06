India Vs USA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch; Mumbai Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch in Mumbai is expected to be batting-friendly for this high-profile clash. The surface traditionally offers good pace and bounce early on, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat, helping strokeplay and high scores, especially under lights. Average first-innings totals at this ground in T20s often fall between 175–190 runs, making it ideal for aggressive batting. Spinners may have limited assistance, while disciplined pace bowling and variations could be effective in the middle overs. Dew later in the evening could also make it slightly easier for teams chasing under lights.